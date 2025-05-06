Pharrell Added Flair To His Louis Vuitton Suit At The 2025 Met Gala With Invisalign Grill

Getty Images

Pharrell Williams unlocked a new level of dandy at the 2025 Met Gala. Accompanied by his wife, the multi-hyphenate trailed shortly behind his fellow co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton to the blue carpet.

Louis Vuitton dressed Williams for the occasion, as he was appointed the fashion house’s menswear creative director in 2023. He wore a classic, sleek outfit with a tinge of flair, with bootcut slacks and a textured, double-breasted blazer made of 100,000 pearls.

Ultimately, Williams kept the rest of the look quite simple, wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry plus a black tie and white button-down underneath. However, he did add a twist to his ensemble with some very important gold: an Invisalign grill. Both ingenious and efficient, Williams is keeping his teeth straight in style.

“Truth be told, these are my Invisalign,” he told ESSENCE on the carpet. “I used my Invisalign trays and got them done in gold. It’s what Dandy do.”

The theme of the evening is “Tailored for You,” a tribute to the upcoming Costume Institute exhibition on Black dandyism. The foundation and inspiration for tonight’s event and the exhibition—“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—stems from the scholarship of Monica L. Miller, author of “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A revered arbiter of culture and tastemaking, it’s a no-brainer that after years of attending, Williams would be selected as a co-chair. Ahead of the long-awaited Met Gala, Pharrell graced the cover of the May 2025 edition of Vogue.