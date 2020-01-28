Over A Million Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As the world continues to mourn the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died alongside 7 others in a tragic helicopter crash, some fans have come up with a plan to honor the star…creating a petition urging the NBA to make Bryant the new NBA logo.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” Nick M., who started the petition on change.org wrote in the description.

As of Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM EST, the petition had garnered some 1,723,786 signatures…and counting, more than halfway toward its goal of 3,000,000 signatures.

The NBA has not commented on the petition, but on Sunday following news of the incident, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lauded Bryant as “one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” Silver said in a statement Sunday. “But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

The other victims included Orange Coast College head basketball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, Harbor Day School basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and her daughter, Payton, and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

Share :