Patreon Launches Incubator For Black Creators In Partnership With Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and Amanda Seales’ ‘Smart, Funny & Black’

One of the most wonderful aspects of being a content creator is the ability to interact with others through art. However, sometimes it can be a challenge to ensure that creative endeavors are aligned with the bottom line.

Fortunately, Patreon is aiming to fix that.

The membership platform for creators and their most passionate fans recently announced Pull Up, an incubator and creative community to give creators of color access to capital and other resources to grow their businesses. According to a news release, Pull Up is supported by some of the most successful content creators in the industry, including Issa Rae’s HOORAE, Blair Imani, Amanda Seales’ Smart Funny & Black, Durand Bernarr, Jade Novah, Nicole Cardoza, Tim Chantarungsu, and Tina Yu, among others.

“We are excited to be a part of Pull Up, powered by Patreon’s Creator Success team, who continue to be a champion for HOORAE on and off the platform,” said Issa Rae, creative partner for Pull Up powered by Patreon in a news release. “We share a core set of values in empowering creators of color with access and resources, so I’m thrilled my team and I get to be on this journey with the other creators in the initiative.”

Launching on Wednesday, April 27 at 5 pm PT/8pm ET Patreon will host Pull Up Late Night, a worldwide livestream, and will feature D Smoke, Nicole Cardoza, and RT TV. It can be watched at events.patreon.com/pulluplatenight.

“As a musician and creator of color, I know firsthand the challenges that many face when hustling to grow, perfect their craft and scale their businesses to be profitable,” said Hewan Abebe, Head of Creator Initiatives for the Patreon Creator Success team said in a news release. “It’s these experiences that propelled me to develop Pull Up, and it is my hope that the program serves as a conduit for creators of color to retain ownership of their work, inspire community, and foster change to help generations coming up.”