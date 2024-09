Did you watch the conventions? Did you read the policy booklets? Well, we did and want to share with you our insights. Join us with a group of experts to break down how the policy issues in this election will directly affect you.

Covering Economy, Housing, Health Care, Education, and Public Safety with Guests Kenny Burns, Kristin Powell, Monica Simpson, Saeeda Dunston and Rashad Robinson. Hosted by Alphonso David and Ebony McMorris.