Paige Hurd Is Engaged!

Paige Hurd is stepping into a new role! A newly engaged woman. The Power Book II: Ghost actress got engaged to Phoenix Suns NBA player Royce O’Neale, at Viceroy Riviera Maya on February 13th during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple enjoyed an intimate dinner at the luxury hotel surrounded by rose petals. For their dessert, Hurd was served a velvet cake with the question “Will You Marry Me?” written on the plate. “I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” O’Neale tells PEOPLE. “I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise.”

“During the proposal I was in such shock, it took me about a full minute to stand to my feet,” says Hurd. She was so taken aback, that it was difficult to call her family to tell them the news. “I’m over the moon and so happy,” she says. O’Neale is just as excited about the engagement. “After the proposal I was the happiest I have ever been in my life because she said ‘yes,’” he says. “The proposal was a great surprise, and she was so shocked that it happened after the whole dinner thinking it was gonna be another time.”

O’Neale and Hurd met at the top of 2024. “I had just vowed to myself and my therapist I was not dating for a while,” Hurd reflects. “I was fasting and on my walk with God and boom there’s Royce. Nice as can be, but I just said we could be friends. After a while he won me over, and we have been truly inseparable ever since. That’s my best friend first.”

However, O’Neale, shared that Hurd has always been his crush, because he watched her on television shows and movies, and so he manifested the relationship. “She was my lifelong crush,” he admitted. “Couple years ago me and my friends were talking, I mentioned to them one day I will meet her, date her and marry her. Of course they thought I was joking, but I was serious — it was just the fact we had to meet each other in person.”

Although they weren’t together for long before the engagement, they knew they were meant to be, after just a few months of dating.

“I’m beyond lucky and blessed. Royce is the most thoughtful, down-to-earth, gentle man I’ve ever known and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with him,” Hurd says. “I believe deep down I knew for a while, but for sure in August of last year.”

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” he says. “We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time.”

Next up, Love and Hip & Hop star and artist, Bambi is also engaged! She’s now officially engaged to her boyfriend, Rayface. The engagement happened during Bambi’s birthday celebration, and was captured on video and later shared on Instagram. In the video, Rayface got down on one knee, with a ring in hand, while Bambi’s friend and fellow cast member, Sierra Gates, was there for her friend. Bambi was initially taken aback, but gladly accepted the proposal.

We’re wishing these two ladies nothing but happiness, as they start their next phase in life!