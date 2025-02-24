“We Choose Joy”: Outpouring of Support For Journalist Joy-Ann Reid After MSNBC Cancels 'The ReidOut'

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

MSNBC has canceled The ReidOut, marking the end of Joy-Ann Reid’s tenure as the first Black woman to anchor a primetime cable news show. Reid, known for her incisive political analysis and coverage of race and inequality, will host her final show on February 25.

For five years, The ReidOut was more than just another political talk show—it was a platform for critical conversations on democracy, voting rights, and racial justice. Reid used her primetime slot to hold leaders accountable, challenge misinformation and amplify issues often sidelined in mainstream political discourse. Her departure, for many, signals the persistent challenges Black women face in media, where representation remains limited. Despite making up 13% of the U.S. population, Black women hold only 4.5% of media jobs, according to a 2021 Women’s Media Center report. And in cable news, the presence of Black women in primetime hosting roles is even more scarce.



Following the announcement, Reid received widespread support from fellow journalists, political figures, and advocacy groups.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones called Reid “one of the sharpest tools in our arsenal” and praised her unwavering approach to journalism.“She knew her unwillingness to compromise might cost her. She was willing to pay the price,” Hannah-Jones wrote on Instagram. “A voice, intellect, and heart like yours cannot be silenced.”

Journalist Jemele Hill also voiced her support, writing on Instagram: “This is a @joyannreid stan account. Joy, you are an inspiration, a force, and a truth-teller. You have been such a critical voice during this uncertain and perilous time. Your voice and presence is not limited to a platform.”

Win With Black Women, an advocacy group that has raised millions for political causes, urged viewers to tune in for Reid’s final show and then turn off MSNBC in protest.

“We show up for those who show up for us,” the group wrote. “Tomorrow, we watch The ReidOut one last time to celebrate Joy’s impact. But after that? We’re turning the TV off! We will no longer support media conglomerates that silence Black voices. We will take our eyes and ears to Black media and platforms!”

The organization also shared three ways for people to support Reid right now:

Follow her on all social media – Stay connected and continue amplifying her voice. Tell @MSNBC this is NOT OK – Demand better representation for Black women in media. Tune in for her last show – Show up, show out, and let her know her impact is seen.

Reid acknowledged the flood of messages on Sunday night, thanking supporters.“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” she wrote. “So very proud of The ReidOut team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

According to Newsweek, the current co-hosts of The Weekend—Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez—will now take over the 7 p.m. ET slot that Reid previously hosted Monday through Friday. As The ReidOutsigns off this week, Reid’s next move remains unknown, but supporters say her influence extends far beyond any single network and they will continue to support her and follow her wherever she may go.