On The Radar: Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Thailand, Arizona Cops Suspended For Beating Deaf Black Man, Michelle Obama Launches Sports Drink & More

(Photo credit should read PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

From the suspension of three Arizona police officers caught on video beating a deaf Black man with cerebral palsy to the devastation of a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hitThailand and Myanmar and triggered a state of emergency, this week’s headlines span everything from natural disasters to questions of accountability, along with breakthroughs in health and more. See what’s been on the radar this week.

Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Thailand And Myanmar, Killing at Least Three

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand midday Friday local time, killing at least three people in Bangkok and burying dozens after a high-rise under construction collapsed. The quake, centered near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, according to the Associated Press.

In response, Myanmar’s government declared a state of emergency across six regions, including Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay. However, with the country already engulfed in a prolonged civil war, it remains unclear how aid will reach many of the hardest-hit areas.

The Red Cross reported that downed power lines are making it even more difficult for rescue teams to access affected communities in Mandalay, Sagaing and southern Shan State. “Initial reports from the ground suggest the earthquake has caused significant damage,” the Red Cross said. “Information on humanitarian needs is still being gathered.”

As emergency responders work to assess the full extent of the disaster, concerns remain about access to relief and support for those impacted.

Arizona Officers Suspended After Beating Deaf Black Man With Cerebral Palsy

Three Phoenix police officers who beat and tased Tyron McAlpin, a Black man who is deaf and has cerebral palsy, have been suspended without pay for 24 hours, according to interim police chief Michael Sullivan. The officers, identified in media reports as Benjamin Harris, Kyle Sue and Jorge Acosta, were involved in McAlpin’s arrest on August 19, 2024. Sullivan also announced that two of the officers would be required to attend de-escalation training.

According to The Guardian, officers responded to a call about a disturbance involving a white man at a Circle-K gas station but confronted McAlpin instead after Derek Stevens, a white man, pointed them in his direction. Body-camera footage showed Harris lunging at McAlpin, contradicting the officer’s written report that claimed McAlpin had taken a “fighting stance” and attempted to strike him. The footage also captured officers pinning McAlpin to the ground, using a stun gun on him four times, and punching him at least 10 times.

Sullivan acknowledged public concerns over the incident, stating, “We understand the concerns raised by this incident, and we take them seriously. The decision to suspend the officers reflects our commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust,” according to 12News. However, the disciplinary action has sparked criticism, with many questioning whether a 24-hour suspension adequately addresses the excessive force used against McAlpin. The case has drawn national attention to issues of police brutality and racial bias, particularly in how law enforcement engages with individuals with disabilities.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Plans to Cut 10,000 Jobs from the Department of Health and Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a large-scale restructuring effort. The move aims to reduce the agency’s workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 through layoffs, buyouts and early retirements, according to The Hill. As part of the overhaul, HHS’s 28 divisions will be consolidated into 15, and its 10 regional offices will be reduced to five.

Kennedy stated that the restructuring is intended to streamline operations and refocus the agency on addressing chronic disease. “We aren’t just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. The plan also includes the creation of a new Administration for a Healthy America (AHA), which Kennedy said will coordinate chronic care and disease prevention programs.

Michelle Obama and Stephen Curry Launch Plezi Hydration, a Healthier Sports Drink

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and NBA superstar Stephen Curry have joined forces to introduce Plezi Hydration, a new sports drink offering a healthier alternative to traditional options. NewsOne reported that the beverage, launched through Obama’s public benefit company, Plezi Nutrition, is designed to provide essential nutrients without added sugars or artificial sweeteners. With less sodium than many leading sports drinks and a full daily dose of vitamin C, Plezi Hydration is part of Obama’s ongoing mission to promote healthier choices, particularly for young people.

“We’ve worked hard to create a beverage with great taste and smart ingredients—no shortcuts, just a drink that fuels your body the right way,” Curry said, according to the news outlet. As an investor in the product, he was deeply involved in its development, from formulation to packaging. His wife, Ayesha Curry, who has a background in the culinary world, also contributed to crafting the drink’s taste. Obama added, “We’re excited to offer a delicious, healthier option for anyone looking to stay active and hydrated.”

Each 16.9-ounce bottle of Plezi Hydration contains 70 calories and will go on sale for $2.29. With Curry’s influence in the sports world and Obama’s advocacy for wellness, the new drink is set to challenge the high-sugar options currently dominating the market.

Supreme Court Upholds Biden-Era Rules on Ghost Guns

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration’s regulations on ghost guns this week, allowing federal oversight of untraceable firearm kits sold online, according to NBC News. These kits, which can be assembled into functional weapons in under an hour, had previously been unregulated. The administration’s rules require manufacturers to include serial numbers and conduct background checks, similar to standard firearm sales. In a 7-2 decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the court had “no trouble rejecting” arguments against the regulations, reinforcing that the federal Gun Control Act allows for such oversight.

This ruling departs from the court’s usual stance on gun rights, though it doesn’t directly address the Second Amendment. Instead, it centers on defining what legally qualifies as a firearm. A law professor told The New York Times that while the decision supports gun regulation, it does not necessarily signal a broader shift in the court’s approach to gun laws. Meanwhile, gun rights groups, including the Firearms Policy Coalition, criticized the ruling, calling it a setback in their fight against government overreach.

This decision is a bit of a shift for the court, as it usually sides with a broader interpretation of gun rights. But instead of directly addressing the Second Amendment, this ruling focuses on defining what qualifies as a firearm. Some experts, like a law professor quoted by The New York Times, believe this could be more about clarifying the rules than a larger shift in the court’s stance on guns.

Gun rights groups, including the Firearms Policy Coalition, weren’t pleased with the ruling, calling it a blow to their fight against government overreach. On the flip side, gun control advocates are celebrating the decision. Kris Brown, president of Brady, a leading gun control group, called it “a massive win for public safety and common sense.” The new rules, which have been in place since 2022, will keep manufacturers and sellers on the hook for marking their products with serial numbers, obtaining licenses, and doing background checks. Still, this isn’t the final word—future challenges, especially with potential changes in leadership, could reshape these regulations.

FDA Approves First New Antibiotic for UTIs in Nearly 30 Years

The FDA just approved a new drug called Blujepa, marking the first new antibiotic for urinary tract infections (UTIs) in almost 30 years, NBC News reported. Developed by GSK, this pill is aimed at women and girls ages 12 and older who have uncomplicated UTIs—the most common type. These infections are often caused by bacteria like E. coli, which have become resistant to the usual treatments over time. Dr. Christopher Granberg, an infectious disease specialist, noted, “We absolutely need new antibiotics for uncomplicated UTIs.”

While UTIs are usually easy to treat, antibiotic resistance is making recovery tougher for many people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year in the U.S. A 2019 study found that more than 92% of bacteria causing UTIs were resistant to at least one antibiotic, and about 80% were resistant to two or more.

Blujepa works by introducing a new class of antibiotics called triazaacenaphthylenes, which target two enzymes that E. coli needs to grow and survive. Since untreated UTIs can lead to more serious issues like bladder or kidney infections, the FDA’s approval is a timely option for people whose infections haven’t responded to traditional treatments.

Typical UTI symptoms include painful urination, a strong urge to go, and sometimes blood in the urine.