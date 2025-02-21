On The Radar: NAACP To Honor Kamala Harris, Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Trump, Soccer Star’s Powerful Protest & More

This week’s headlines highlighted resilience, accountability and ongoing civil rights battles. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards, recognizing her advocacy for reproductive rights, voting rights and economic opportunity. Jamaican soccer star Khadija “Bunny” Shaw also made a powerful statement, raising her fist in a Black Power salute after facing racist online attacks. Meanwhile, civil rights groups are suing President Donald Trump over executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), calling the policies a direct assault on decades of progress. Here’s what else made headlines this week.

Kamala Harris to Receive Chairman’s Award at 56th NAACP Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored with the renowned Chairman’s Award during the 56th NAACP Image Awards, airing live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Feb. 22. This year’s broadcast will be extended to 2.5 hours, reflecting the significance of the celebration according to the organization.

The Chairman’s Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional public service and use their platforms to drive social change. Past recipients include then-Senator Barack Obama (2005), Amanda Gorman, Maxine Waters, Samuel L. Jackson, the late Congressman John Lewis and Tyler Perry. Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American woman to serve as U.S. Vice President, is being recognized for her continued advocacy for reproductive rights, voting rights, and economic opportunity. In 2024, she made history once again as the first Black and South Asian woman to secure a major party’s presidential nomination, earning over 75 million votes during a fast-paced general election.

“Vice President Harris embodies the power, grace and unyielding courage that Black women have long brought to the heart of the United States,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, said in a press release. “With bold determination, Vice President Harris fights for justice, amplifies the voices of the marginalized and stands as a beacon of hope. She embodies the resilience and brilliance of Black women, uplifting their legacy as the driving force behind change in this country. VP Harris reminds us all that when Black women lead, the entire nation rises.”

White House Hosts Black History Month Event Amid DEI Rollbacks

The White House is celebrating Black History Month despite the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. According to TIME, the event featured Black politicians, activists and celebrities, including Senator Tim Scott, prison reform advocate Alice Johnson and rap artists Kodak Black and Lil Boosie. The celebration comes as federal agencies face new restrictions on observing cultural awareness months following Trump’s executive order labeling DEI programs as “discrimination.”

The irony is hard to ignore. While the White House highlights Black history, the administration’s policies have slashed funding and support for the very programs designed to uplift marginalized communities. “Identity months are dead,” the Defense Department reportedly told its staff, ending observances not just for Black History Month but also for Women’s History Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Trump’s decision to host this event while undermining DEI efforts reflects a clear contradiction. His proclamation encouraging “appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities” rings hollow when the federal workforce responsible for organizing such events faces layoffs. It’s a reminder that symbolism without substance does little to advance equity.

Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Over Anti-DEI and LGBTQ Executive Orders

On Wednesday, three civil rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump, challenging three executive orders restricting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts within the federal government. The National Urban League, the National Fair Housing Alliance, and AIDS Foundation Chicago argue the orders violate their free speech rights and hinder their ability to support marginalized communities, according to The Grio.

The civil rights groups stated in their lawsuit that the executive orders will hinder their ability to provide support for “people of color, women, LGBTQ people and/or people with disabilities to overcome systemic barriers to access housing, education, employment, and healthcare stemming from discrimination, biases and inequalities.”

The suit targets explicitly the “Ending Radical and Wasteful DEI Programs and Preferencing,” “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” and “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” orders signed in January.

During a press conference, Janai Nelson, director-counsel at the Legal Defense Fund, said that Trump’s weeks-old orders have already “caused harm,” The Grio reported. She emphasized that reduced funding has limited the organizations’ ability to address discrimination in housing, education and healthcare.

Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, called the orders “malicious, unlawful [and] unconstitutional,”describing them as “a direct assault on 70 years of progress.” He noted the rollback of protections dating back to the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, led by Thurgood Marshall and the Legal Defense Fund.

Soccer Star Gives Black Power Salute After Scoring Following Racist Online Attacks

Jamaican soccer star Khadija “Bunny” Shaw made a powerful statement during Manchester City Women’s 4-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, raising her fist in a Black Power salute after scoring the first of her two goals. The gesture came days after Shaw stepped away from a key match to protect her mental health following racist and misogynistic attacks she faced online, AP News reported.

Respect to Bunny Shaw, who was a victim of racist abuse earlier this month and raised her arm in a Black Power salute after she opened the scoring tonight. #BarclaysWSL #ManCity pic.twitter.com/OPWVfll09l — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) February 16, 2025

Shaw, one of the world’s top strikers, had been targeted with hateful messages on social media after Manchester City’s loss to Arsenal earlier this month. While she chose not to share the messages publicly, her club reported the abuse to authorities and launched an investigation. Manchester City also expressed full support for their star forward during the ordeal.

“It’s powerful, obviously,” Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor said, according to AP News. “Bunny’s a proud Black woman and where she’s come from means a lot to her.”

Shaw’s salute echoed the iconic gesture made by U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 1968 Olympicsto protest racial injustice. This moment underscored the ongoing challenges faced by Black athletes, especially Black women, in sports.

Lawmakers Push Back as Elon Musk’s DOGE Seeks Access to IRS Taxpayer Data

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is seeking access to sensitive taxpayer data through the IRS’ Integrated Data Retrieval System, according to AP News. This system contains private information, including tax returns and bank records, and provides “instantaneous visual access to certain taxpayer accounts,” per the IRS website. Privacy advocates and lawmakers have expressed concern about the potential misuse of such data.

The White House defended the move, with spokesperson Harrison Fields stating that DOGE aims to “shine a light on the fraud they uncover” and ensure taxpayers know how their money is being spent. “Waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long. It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it,” Fields said. DOGE’s official account on Musk’s platform X (formally Twitter) has also encouraged the public to report government inefficiencies.

DOGE is seeking help from the public! Please DM this account with insights on finding and fixing waste, fraud and abuse relating to the Internal Revenue Service. — DOGE IRS (@DOGE_IRS) February 17, 2025

Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren raised concerns about DOGE gaining access to sensitive IRS data. In a letter sent to acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell on Monday, the lawmakers requested copies of any memos authorizing DOGE’s access and explanations for why the group would need taxpayer information, including tax returns and bank records.

The senators also warned about potential disruptions during the 2025 tax season. “We are also extremely concerned that DOGE personnel meddling with IRS systems in the middle of tax filing season could, inadvertently or otherwise, cause breakdowns that may delay the issuance of tax refunds indefinitely,” they wrote.