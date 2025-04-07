On The Radar: References To Harriet Tubman Removed From National Park Service Webpage, Protests Against Trump’s Policies, Deadly Southern Storms & More

A portrait of Harriet Tubman (ca. 1820-1913). Corbis/Getty Images



The National Park Service’s revision of its Underground Railroad webpage, which removed Harriet Tubman’s portrait and quote in favor of emphasizing “Black/White cooperation,” sparked controversy over the erasure of key elements of history. Thousands joined more than 1,300 “Hands Off!” rallies nationwide over the weekend, protesting policies from the Trump administration they say are overreaching. While the demonstrations drew national attention, other stories also unfolded — from deadly storms sweeping across the South to Amazon’s latest move to expand internet access through satellite technology. Here’s a look at what’s on the radar this week.

Erasing Harriet Tubman? Underground Railroad Rewrite Sparks Outrage Over Whitewashing Black Resistance

The National Park Service has updated its webpage on the Underground Railroad, and the changes are raising eyebrows, especially among those familiar with Harriet Tubman’s deep legacy. The fearless conductor led dozens of enslaved people to freedom, risking her life over and over again.

The agency revised the site to reduce the emphasis on Tubman and instead highlight what it describes as “Black/White cooperation.” Previously, the page featured a large portrait of Tubman and a quote at the top where she described herself as “the conductor of the Underground Railroad for eight years.” Both have been removed, according to The Washington Post.

The original text clearly stated that the Underground Railroad was “the resistance to enslavement through escape and flight,” led by enslaved African Americans seeking freedom. Now? It opens by calling the network “one of the most significant expressions of the American civil rights movement” — framing it as a story of racial cooperation and removing any mention of slavery.

Reframing the Underground Railroad in this way risks flattening the story — placing equal emphasis on white allies while moving the Black resistance fighters who built and led this movement to the margins. According to The Washington Post, since Trump returned to office, dozens of government-owned webpages have “softened descriptions of some of the most shameful moments of the nation’s past,” including erasing or editing references to slavery and Jim Crow-era segregation.

Thousands Protest Nationwide in “Hands Off!” Rallies Against Trump Policies

On Saturday, April 5, demonstrators gathered across the country for more than 1,300 “Hands Off!” rallies, unified in opposition to the Trump administration. According to NPR, tens of thousands turned out with handmade signs and chants, demanding the government stay out of their rights and institutions — including Social Security, education, reproductive health and more. Though local concerns varied, the central message was clear: the administration’s policies are overreaching, and people are pushing back.

The protests, which NPR described as some of the most widespread of Trump’s second term, spanned small towns and major cities. In Boston, demonstrators stood against cuts to research funding and called for the release of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was arrested by plainclothes federal agents. In Sylva, North Carolina, more than 300 people rallied to protect national parks, schools and veteran services. In Portland, Oregon, thousands gathered to protest what they called “an illegal, billionaire power grab” by Trump and Elon Musk.

In Washington, D.C., thousands packed the lawn near the Washington Monument, holding signs in support of LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, veterans’ benefits and programs like Medicare. Many voiced anger over tariffs and federal budget cuts, which they say hurt working families the most. According to NPR, while the issues that brought people out varied, the overwhelming response underscored a growing frustration with the administration’s direction and a refusal to stay silent.

Severe Storms Tear Through the South and Midwest, Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Back-to-back waves of powerful storms have battered the South and Midwest since Wednesday, April 2, leading to dangerous flooding, widespread damage and a rising death toll. By Sunday, April 6, at least 18 lives had been lost, and flash flood and tornado warnings remained in effect across Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee, while new tornado alerts were issued in parts of Alabama and Mississippi. According to AP, utilities worked to shut off power and gas as rivers continued to swell, while emergency crews deployed sandbags and closed roads to protect homes and businesses from further destruction.

Among the victims was a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky, swept away by floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus, ABC News reported. In Tennessee, an EF-3 tornado tore through the city of Selmer, contributing to 10 storm-related deaths across the state. Arkansas officials confirmed that a 5-year-old child was found dead in a home in southwest Little Rock; the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said the death was related to the ongoing severe weather but did not release further details.

In Missouri, a 16-year-old volunteer firefighter lost his life while responding to a water rescue call on Friday, April 4. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District, the teen was involved in a fatal accident about 60 miles west of St. Louis.

The Supreme Court Clears Path for Trump Administration to Cut Teacher Training Funds

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing it to cut federal education grants for teacher training while a lawsuit over the matter plays out. According to NPR, the April 4 ruling lifted a lower court’s block, allowing the Department of Education to withhold over $65 million in grants from a $600 million teacher training program, citing conflicts with the administration’s policies.

The media outlet reported that the court’s 5-4 ruling stated that the states suing the government, led by California, would not face permanent harm without the funds. The majority opinion emphasized that it was unlikely the government could recover the funds if it ultimately loses the case. “Respondents have represented in this litigation that they have the financial wherewithal to keep their programs running,” the opinion stated.

This marks a significant victory for the Trump administration, which is moving forward with efforts to eliminate taxpayer-funded diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

North Carolina Black Film Festival Returns This Week to Spotlight Black Filmmakers and Stories

The 22nd annual North Carolina Black Film Festival is set to take place Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13 in Wilmington, offering a four-day celebration of Black storytelling in film. Organized by the Black Arts Alliance Inc., the juried event will feature independent works by African American filmmakers as well as films that explore Black life, culture and history. According to Star News Online, the festival will include screenings, panel discussions and workshops, plus an awards ceremony to honor key figures in the industry.

Opening night kicks off on Thursday with a CineMixer at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College. The reception will feature live music and a pair of music documentary shorts. Friday’s screenings at Jengo’s Playhouse will include Ghetto Children, a coming-of-age story following the sons of hip-hop legends Juvenile, B.G. and Soulja Slim, and Cotton Candy Bubble Gum, a comedy about navigating adulthood. A community screening of Life in My Eyes will also take place that evening at Boseman’s Shoes.

On Saturday, the Black Girls Film Camp returns with a showcase of work from young Black girl filmmakers, followed by a Cinematography 101 workshop with Isiah Donté Lee, who will receive the 2025 Visionary Award in Cinematography. That evening, Bruce W. Smith, creator of “The Proud Family” and producer of Hair Love, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Animation. Smith will also join a fireside chat before a screening of Our Movement Starts Here, a documentary about a rural Black community’s environmental justice fight. The festival concludes on Sunday with closing awards and a screening of Minnie Evans: Draw or Die, a documentary on the life and legacy of the trailblazing Black artist.

Trump Grants TikTok 75-Day Extension as U.S. Pushes for American Ownership

President Donald Trump announced on Friday, April 5, that he has signed an executive order extending TikTok’s deadline to find a U.S. buyer by another 75 days. The move gives the administration more time to broker a deal that would bring the popular social platform under American ownership. ESSENCE previously reported that the original deadline was April 5, after Congress mandated that the app either separate from its China-based parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the United States due to national security concerns.

Trump confirmed the extension in a Truth Social post, writing, “My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress.” He added that the extension was necessary to finalize approvals for the deal and emphasized that the U.S. hopes to continue working “in Good Faith with China.” The president also linked the move to ongoing trade negotiations, saying the situation highlights how “Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool” for ensuring national security.

As of now, it remains unclear whether ByteDance is willing to sell TikTok outright. The company has maintained that the platform is not for sale, even as several U.S.-based companies continue to express interest in acquiring a stake. TikTok, which is headquartered in Singapore and Los Angeles, has stated that it prioritizes user safety. Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry has responded by saying the government has never and will not ask companies to collect or provide data from other countries. With the app’s future still in limbo, the clock is once again ticking.

Amazon to Launch Kuiper Satellites in Push to Expand Global Internet Access

This week, Amazon is taking a major step in its mission to bridge the digital divide. On Wednesday, April 9, the company will launch its first complete group of Project Kuiper satellites in an effort to bring internet access to communities with limited or no connectivity. The mission, Kuiper Atlas 1, will send 27 satellites into low Earth orbit aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at noon EDT, according to Amazon. The deployment will be handled by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Amazon says these satellites mark a major step forward from the two prototypes successfully tested in October 2023.

The long-term goal for Project Kuiper is to provide “high-speed, low-latency internet to virtually any location on the planet,” especially in places affected by disaster or conflict. Once fully rolled out, the satellite constellation will include more than 3,200 satellites, placing Amazon in direct competition with Elon Musk’s Starlink and other satellite providers. Service is expected to begin later this year, and for many, the hope is that expanded access could mean new opportunities for work, education and staying connected.