On The Radar: Federal Health Workers On ‘DEI Watch List,’ NFL Scraps ‘End Racism,’ TIME Honors Black Leaders & More

“End Racism” in an end zone. PHOTO: JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY

As we move further into Black History Month, this week’s headlines remind us of the resilience, progress and ongoing struggles within our communities. From a reported DEI Watch List of mostly Black federal healthcare workers being labeled as “targets” to a historic church reclaiming its power and the passing of a legendary Tuskegee Airman, these stories reflect the challenges and triumphs we continue to face. TIME’s latest Closer issue highlights Black leaders closing racial equity gaps, and the NFL makes a controversial change ahead of the Super Bowl. Here’s what you need to know.

Federal Health Workers Targeted: ‘DEI WatchList’ Sparks Fear and Outrage

Federal health workers are on edge after a website called “DEI Watch List” surfaced, publishing photos, names, and public details of several employees across health agencies—at one point even describing them as “targets.”The site, which appears to focus mostly on Black employees working in agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services, has been making the rounds in private group chats and across social media according to NBC News.

This DEI watchlist website lists mostly Black employees who work at agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services. These scare tactics are deplorable and are solely to put a target on the backs of public servants. https://t.co/EoNkbCCWTW — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) February 5, 2025

It’s unclear when it first appeared, but its existence has sparked fear and alarm among those listed.So, what’s their so-called “offense”? According to the site, simply working on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, donating to Democrats, or even using pronouns in their bios was enough to land them on the list.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, learned about the site Tuesday night when a federal health worker sent him the link. “This is a scare tactic to try to intimidate people who are trying to do their work and do it admirably,” Benjamin said. “It’s clear racism.”

NFL to Remove ‘End Racism’ from End Zones Ahead of Super Bowl

The NFL has confirmed it will remove the “End Racism” message from the end zones for this year’s Super Bowl. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4, that the field will feature new stencils with “Choose Love” on one side and “It Takes All of Us” on the other. This marks the first time since 2021 that “End Racism” will not be used during the game, a slogan that the league introduced after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. “‘Choose Love’ is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks wildfires in southern California, the terrorist attack here in New Orleans, the plane and helicopter crash near our nation’s capital and the plane crash in Philadelphia,” McCarthy said.

According to a White House official, this announcement came on the same day it was announced that President Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this Sunday, Feb. 9. This will be the first time a sitting president has attended the event.

The NFL introduced these messages in 2020 as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative, launched in 2018. While teams can choose their own phrases for the end zones during the season, McCarthy told The Hill that the league selects the phrase for the Super Bowl.

Tuskegee Airman Harry Stewart Jr. Dies at 100

Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr., one of the last surviving members of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, Feb. 2, at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum. Stewart was part of the 332nd Fighter Group, the pioneering unit of Black pilots who fought in World War II despite facing racism at home.

Stewart’s legacy includes earning the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service and later advocating for diversity in aviation. “Harry Stewart was a kind man of profound character and accomplishment with a distinguished career of service he continued long after fighting for our country in World War II,” Brian Smith, president and CEO of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, said. His death marks the end of an era for one of the most influential Black military groups in U.S. history.

Historic Black Church Vandalized by ‘Proud Boys’ Now Controls Group’s Name

The Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historically Black church in Washington, D.C., has secured legal rights to the “Proud Boys” trademark. This comes after the white nationalist group vandalized the church in December 2020 during a pro-Trump rally. The Monday, Feb. 3 ruling by Judge Tanya M. Jones Bosier of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia prohibits the far-right group from using its name or profiting from its branding without the church’s approval.

As a church pastor, Rev. William H. Lamar IV made it clear that the congregation wouldn’t stand by in silence. “We do not allow persons to violate us and that violation go unanswered,” he told reporters. Acknowledging the road ahead, he added, “It’s not a sprint, but a marathon. It takes strategy, it takes partners and it takes belief that you deserve to be treated humanely.”

TIME Magazine Highlights Black Leaders in ‘Closer’ Issue

TIME has released its annual Closer issue, expanding its focus to include 25 Black leaders working to close racial equity gaps. This year’s list includes figures such as CNN’s Sara Sidner, who advocates for breast cancer screenings among Black women and author Percival Everett, who reimagines “Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of the escaped enslaved person Jim in his latest novel, James. Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo is also featured, reflecting on his impact in Hollywood. “I get to have an impact. What can I do? What can I disrupt?” he tells TIME. Other honorees include designer Rachel Scott, midwifery advocate Elaine Welteroth and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Cynthia Erivo Named Harvard’s ‘Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year’

Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals named actress and singer Cynthia Erivo its 2025 Woman of the Year. Erivo, known for her roles in Harriet and Wicked, took part in the group’s signature roast and parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Founded in 1844, the theatre group is the world’s third-oldest still-active theatrical organization. “It means a great deal actually because theater doesn’t really leave you, the craft that you love, the work you are put through, the standard you build,” Erivo said, according to AP. “It helps to build the work you do on screen…To be awarded for things I’ve done on stage means a great deal. It means it’s still shining through, which is quite nice.” The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner continues to break barriers in entertainment.

Trayvon Martin’s Mom Shares Heartfelt Tribute on His 30th Birthday

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, honored her late son on what would have been his 30th birthday. On Feb. 5, she shared an Instagram post from his final resting place, writing, “There is not a day I don’t think about your son. It still makes my heart ache for you and your family. 🙏On this day, I, too, will celebrate your baby boy, Trayvon; Happy Heavenly 30th birthday 🎂 to you, King Martin.”

In a subsequent post shared on the Instagram page, Black Miami-Dade, Fulton reflected on her time with Martin, recalling his sense of humor and a small moment before his passing when she asked him to get the remote from her nightstand, despite it being within arm’s reach. “I remember that I would yell for him. ‘Trayvon!’ And then, when he came, I would ask him to get the remote from my nightstand. It was in arm’s reach, and he would say, ‘Ma! I can’t believe you!'” she recalled. “I would just laugh and tell him, ‘Thank you. I needed this. I needed to see you.’ He had this little fuzz that was starting to come under his chin. He just swears he had a mustache. We could see the change in him.”

Martin was shot and killed on Feb. 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida, by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, while Martin was walking home from a convenience store. Zimmerman, who was not initially arrested, claimed he shot Martin in self-defense after a confrontation, though Martin was unarmed. The teen’s death ignited protests across the country and played a key role in the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.