On The Radar: A Historic Black Museum’s Future In Limbo, Navy Vet Killed In NYC Helicopter Crash, Controversy Over Fundraiser For Teen Charged With Murder And More

Photo by Brett Phelps/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Museum of African American History in Boston is calling on the public for support after a key federal grant was suddenly terminated, threatening its programming and operations. And in New York, a Navy veteran who recently moved to the city to pursue his aviation dreams was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of five others. From legacy and loss to accountability and advocacy, here are some of stories making on the radar this week.

Museum of African-American History Faces Uncertain Future After Federal Grant Terminated

The Museum of African American History in Boston is facing financial uncertainty after the federal government abruptly ended its three-year grant. According to CBS News, the $500,000 capacity-building grant, awarded in June by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, was intended to support educational programming, field trips and staff expansion. But the museum president and CEO, Dr. Noelle Trent, said they were informed last week that the grant had been terminated. “We received notice from the federal government that our grant had been terminated and part of the reasoning was that we no longer align with the White House policies,” she told the news outlet.

The museum, which includes the African Meeting House built in 1806 and the country’s first public school for Black students, has long served as a vital space for preserving Black history in Boston and Nantucket. “There were lectures by Frederick Douglass here and William Lloyd Garrison,” said Trent. The loss of funding could impact ongoing programs, with more than $100,000 at risk of being pulled back. “It will affect our ability to do programming moving forward,” she added.

Beyond the immediate financial hit, Trent says the decision threatens the future of an institution that has worked to engage communities and educate generations. “There is frustration because we worked very hard to create something new for the museum,” she said. “If you care about this place, we need you. We need you to join us in this fight.” With the grant gone, the museum is now calling on the public to help ensure these historic stories and the buildings that house them, continue to be preserved for years to come.

Navy Veteran Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Recently Moved to NYC to Pursue Aviation Career

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River in New York City Jersey City on Thursday, April 10, has been identified as Sean Johnson, a 36-year-old Navy veteran who had recently relocated to New York City to continue his aviation career, according to Gothamist. Johnson was flying a Bell 206 helicopter when it lost control mid-air and plummeted into the river, killing all six people onboard, including a Siemens executive visiting from Spain, his wife and their three children. Video from the scene showed the rotors detached from the aircraft before it hit the water.

Johnson, who had previously flown in Chicago, shared a video on March 27 to Facebook, showing himself piloting a helicopter over Lower Manhattan. “He always wanted to fly,” his wife Kathryn Johnson told Gothamist. She said he had held different roles over the years, including working on a TV show and serving as a bodyguard, but flying remained his passion. “I’m just at loss for words. I don’t even know what happened,” she said. “It’s just hard right now.”

Although the couple had been separated for the past few months, Kathryn said they remained close and last spoke the day before the crash. She wasn’t aware he had any scheduled flights. News of his death came to her through one of his former colleagues. As the investigation into the crash continues, his loved ones are left with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss.

Fundraiser for Teen Charged in Track Meet Stabbing Sparks Outrage Online

A fundraiser supporting 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of another teen at a Frisco, a track meet in Frisco, Texas has raised nearly $300,000, drawing sharp criticism online. According to Fox 4 News, Anthony, who is Black, is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who was white during a fight at Kuykendall Stadium. The arrest report states that Anthony admitted to the act, telling officers, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” and asked if the situation could be considered self-defense. He is currently being held at the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond and is expected in court on Monday, April 17, as his legal team seeks a bond reduction.

The fundraiser, hosted on GiveSendGo, has raised more than $285,000 with a goal of $350,000, Fox 4 News reported. In a message posted to the platform, Anthony’s family wrote, “The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful,” and thanked supporters for their prayers. The campaign has faced public backlash on social media, with many questioning why it remains live. In response, GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson defended the decision to allow the fundraiser to continue. “We’re now seeing similar outrage from the right as we once did from the left when we allowed campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. In both of those cases, we upheld the principle that someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shouldn’t that same standard apply here as well?” she wrote on X. “From the beginning, we decided that GiveSendGo would not serve as judge and jury. We’re not here to decide who deserves a defense.”

I wanted to share my perspective on the ongoing discussion about whether we should allow fundraising for individuals who’ve been charged with a crime.

We’re now seeing similar outrage from the right as we once did from the left when we allowed campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse and… — Heather Wilson (@HeathGiveSendGo) April 7, 2025

National Park Service Restores Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad Webpage After Backlash

The National Park Service(NPS) has reinstated original content to its Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad webpage after quiet edits sparked criticism from historians, advocates and the public, according to the Associated Press. The changes, first reported by The Washington Post, included removing Tubman’s photo and softening language about slavery. The updated version reframed the Underground Railroad as part of the “American civil rights movement,” omitting earlier references to “resistance to enslavement through escape and flight.” A review by the Internet Archive revealed additional edits that downplayed the realities of slavery.

NPS spokesperson Rachel Pawlitz confirmed the original version of the site was restored and said the edits were made without approval from National Park Service or Department of the Interior leadership. “The webpage was immediately restored to its original content,” she said in a statement. Pawlitz did not identify who was responsible for the changes or offer an explanation for why they were made. While the page has been returned to its previous state, the incident raised concerns about the erasure of critical parts of Black history and how government institutions communicate it to the public.

Flau’jae Johnson Teases Possible Transfer From LSU Ahead of Senior Season

Louisiana State University basketball star Flau’jae Johnson may be taking her talents elsewhere. On Saturday, April 12, the guard posted a message to X that read, “4 out,” and followed it up on Instagram with a longer note reflecting on the season and hinting at a “major announcement.” While she confirmed she’s returning for her senior year, her message suggests she’s considering entering the transfer portal. “To Louisiana State University, I’m forever indebted for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. Stay tuned for a major announcement soon… 4 junior year out!” she wrote.

Johnson, who was eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft, chose instead to stay in college, making her potential transfer even more significant as teams look to build strong rosters for the upcoming season. In that same Instagram post, she reflected on the highs and lows of the past year. “I wanted that championship win so badly, but life had other plans,” she wrote. “Although it didn’t unfold as I envisioned, I’m reminded that ‘We can make plans, but the Lord determines our steps.'” She also thanked her fans and teammates, adding, “Go be great, and know I’ll always be cheering you on!”



According to Swish Appeal, Johnson is one of several major players making headlines during the offseason. With Olivia Miles transferring from Notre Dame to TCU and South Carolina picking up Ta’Niya Latson from Florida State, the 2025–26 NCAA women’s basketball season is already taking shape. Johnson hasn’t confirmed her next move, but her message has sparked questions and anticipation about what’s coming next.