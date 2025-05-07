Ohio Father Charged With Killing Deputy After Son's Fatal Police Shooting

Liz Dufour/ The Enquirer

An Ohio father has been charged with aggravated murder after allegedly striking and killing a sheriff’s deputy with his car, just one day after Cincinnati police fatally shot his 18-year-old son during a stolen vehicle investigation.

On May 1, 2025, Ryan Hinton was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police say Hinton fled the vehicle and, during the pursuit, pointed a handgun at officers. Body camera footage shows an officer firing multiple times as Hinton appeared to be running away, according to NBC News.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge stated that Hinton was hit by two bullets, in the chest and the arm. A firearm was recovered at the scene, though it had not been discharged.

The following day, May 2, Rodney Hinton Jr., the father of Ryan Hinton, allegedly struck and killed Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson with his car near the University of Cincinnati, where Henderson was directing traffic during graduation events. Henderson, a recently retired deputy, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. Authorities believe Rodney Hinton deliberately targeted the deputy.

At a news briefing, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said, “He [Henderson] was so well liked and so well known, we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies that respect him, love him, his friends, his family. We are so deeply saddened.”

Theetge confirmed the connection between the two incidents, stating that Rodney Hinton was the father of Ryan Hinton. She said, “Let me be very direct: We cannot allow individuals to flee from officers with a loaded firearm aimed at them. When this happens, the outcome is almost always tragic. No one wins, and everyone involved is affected.”

During a court appearance, Rodney Hinton pleaded not guilty to an aggravated murder charge. His attorney, Clyde Bennett, argued that Hinton was emotionally distressed after viewing the body camera footage of his son’s shooting. “I don’t think he was a cop killer; I think he was not in his right mind and I think he should be treated like any other mentally ill person that commits a crime,” Bennett said, according to the Associated Press.

The case has drawn significant attention, with the Cincinnati NAACP calling for an independent investigation into the police shooting of Ryan Hinton. Chapter President David Whitehead emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, stating,”There’s a lot of mistrust going out there, as well as a lot of misinformation. So, you know, we ask people to be cautious, be calm while the facts come out and let the facts come out before we do reactive things.”

Both incidents remain under investigation, and the community grapples with the aftermath of two tragedie