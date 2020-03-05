Video Shows Black Man Getting Assaulted By Aggressive NYPD Officers

On the heels of Michael Bloomberg dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, after not being able to distance himself from his past enthusiastic support of stop-and-frisk laws, a Brooklyn man was brutally assaulted by a group of NYPD officers in what could be described as a stop-and-frisk incident.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” said the young man, who was stopped by a plainclothes officer from the 96th Precinct.

A Twitter user posted the video to social media Wednesday night:

I’m walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The guy asked for the cop to identify himself, he ignore that. He asked what crime he commit, he ignore that too. I pulled out my phone. You can hear the guy screaming “I never thought it would happen to me” pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

Pt 2. This shit was just completely unnecessary. Yes the guy was in the park but he has a right to be in there because it closes at 9pm. This happened in Canarsie, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hHjPq3JY2c — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

Shortly after being stopped by the plainclothes officer, the man, identified by the Twitter user who posted the video as Vincent Carter, asks why he was being stopped, stating that he was just leaving the park. Eventually, other cops arrived on the scene and began throwing the man to the ground and brutally attempting to arrest him.

“I never been arrested a day in my life,” he said.

The woman behind the camera could be heard asking if he needed her to call anyone.

On Thursday, the Twitter user who posted the video stated that she was in contact with Carter’ s family. She says that the incident started because cops allegedly saw two men in the park smoking weed.

So here’s an update I got pic.twitter.com/cbUm7KZY8a — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

“So a friend of the family reached out and told me that young man’s name is Vincent Carter and his brother is still waiting for him to get out of the prencit. If it was just a blunt then all of that is still unnecessary because that’s a ticketed offense,” she tweeted.

According to ABC News, the NYPD is currently investigating the situation, and Mayor De Blasio stated, “I don’t like what I saw obviously — it’s not what we’re trying to do here. I don’t want any officer to stand on someone’s leg if they don’t have to. I want more communication between officers and the people they’re confronting.”