NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted In Federal Corruption Investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on multiple federal criminal charges, according to The New York Times.

Federal prosecutors reportedly handed down the indictment on Wednesday evening after a months-long investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan. The probe reportedly focused on Adams’ connections to Turkish officials and businessmen and campaign donations he received during his 2021 mayoral run.

The indictment marks the first time a sitting mayor of New York City has been accused of criminal conduct. The specific charges haven’t been made public yet, but they are expected to be released as early as Thursday. In response, Adams delivered a defiant statement in a pre-recorded video message from Gracie Mansion on Wednesday night after the news of his indictment broke.

“My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies,” Adams said. “But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, I would be a target — and a target I became.”

He continued, “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Adams, a former NYPD captain, has had a long career in public service, having also served as a state senator and Brooklyn Borough president. This turn of events marks a shocking fall from grace for the leader of the nation’s largest city. He took office in January 2022 with a promise to tackle crime and bring New York City back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as CNN reports, Adams has faced challenges trying to resolve the city’s major challenges, including the migrant crisis, subway safety concerns, and criticisms over his lifestyle, particularly his late-night partying and controversial spending decisions on education.

When asked earlier this week if he was considering stepping down, Adams replied, “I’m stepping up, not stepping down,” according to CNN.

The indictment also comes as Adams gears up for a tough mayoral primary in June 2025. Several Democrats, including state senators Zellnor Myrie, city comptroller Brad Lander, and former comptroller Scott Stringer, have already announced their intentions to run against him.

In the wake of the indictment, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of New York City’s most prominent progressive voices, called for Adams to resign on Wednesday.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” she posted on X, citing the “flood” of investigations and resignations.

Despite the indictment, Adams is not legally required to step down. However, if he did resign, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would step in as acting mayor until a special election is held.