Alabama Civil Rights Landmarks Receive $3.1 Million In Funding From The National Park Service For Preservation

Bloomberg/ Getty Images

The National Park Service will award a $3.1 million grant that will help preserve six notable civil rights history sites in Alabama.

The park service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program will provide $750,000 to the Historic Bethel Baptist Church Community Restoration Fund and the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Birmingham, The Selma Times-Journal reports.

The Alabama Historical Commission will also get a $750,000 grant for the renovation of the second floor of the Moore Building, as well as the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, for repairs and improvements.

“This $3.1 million is a big win for the State of Alabama and will help ensure that faces and places of the Movement are never forgotten,” Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said.

In addition, the city of Anniston will get $74,800 for story mapping, operational formalization, and upkeep of the Anniston Civil Rights Trail, while the Alabama Historical Commission will receive an additional $75,000 for the Freedom Rides Museum Vintage Greyhound Bus Virtual Reality Experience.

“Each year, I’m proud to lead the effort in Congress to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program to ensure that America’s civil rights history lives on,” Sewell told The Times-Journal.