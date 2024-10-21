A Family Wants Answers After North Carolina Groom Shot To Death On Wedding Day In Alleged Road Rage Incident

What was meant to be the happiest day of Tyrek Burton’s life quickly turned into unimaginable heartbreak. Burton, a 37-year-old father of four, was fatally shot on his wedding day just hours after exchanging vows with his long-time partner at Barber Park in Greensboro, North Carolina. Family members are now demanding answers and justice for what they describe as a senseless act of violence, potentially linked to road rage.

The shooting happend on Saturday, October 12, 2024, shortly after the newlyweds had wrapped up their reception at the Barber Park Events Center. According to Burton’s family, an unknown individual entered the park, accusing Burton of cutting him off on the road. Minutes later, in front of his new bride, one of his daughters, and several other witnesses, Burton was shot.

Burton had only been married for seven hours before what was supposed to be a day filled with joy became a day of tragedy. His younger sister Brittany shared her disbelief, describing the devastating turn of events. “We were having the time of our lives, and it’s like in the blink of an eye, it was all just stolen away from us,” Brittany Burton, the victim’s sister, told local ABC News affiliate WTDV. He was one of the coolest people I know. He could walk into a room and that smile.”

Burton and his wife had reportedly been together for 16 years, building a life with their four daughters, and were even making plans to expand their family. According to family members, as Burton was leaving the venue, he realized his wife had not yet made it home and turned back to pick her up. It was during that time that the alleged road rage incident occurred, resulting in his tragic death.

“He made a U-turn, and I guess I didn’t see somebody. Cut them off and that person followed him back to the park,” Brittany shared.

Police responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. and, upon arrival, found Burton gravely injured in the parking lot. Despite lifesaving efforts, Burton could not be saved. The shooter remains at large.

“There are cameras. This was at a public park, and there were multiple eyewitnesses, including one of his daughters, and it was done in front of his wife,” Brittany said.

For the family, the tragedy is compounded by the struggle to explain what happened to Burton’s young daughters. His 3-year-old daughter, Kiara, has not yet asked about her father, but when she does, the family fears the weight of that conversation.

“That’s going to tear Kiara apart. Words can’t describe the type of man they took. He wasn’t an average guy,” Brittany shared.

Burton’s family has launched a GoFundMe to support his wife and daughters in the wake of this unimaginable loss. His mother, Carolyn Burton, made a heartfelt plea for justice. “I demand justice, I demand it, and I don’t want to wait years for it,” Tyrek Burton’s mother, Carolyn Burton said to WXII. “He don’t deserve what he got. He waited 13 years to get his bride and soon as he gets his bride, he can’t even take her home.”

The couple had planned to celebrate their honeymoon in Charlotte, but now Burton’s family is left planning a funeral instead.