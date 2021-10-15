The Nokia Brick Phone Is Coming Back, And All The Millennials Rejoice

Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

The early 2000s was an undefeated era, and everyone from music producers to fashionistas are showing their nostalgia for the early aughts.

Nokia is getting in on the action with an upgraded version of one of its legendary brick phones. And yes, the snake game is back too.

The Nokia 6310 phone first made its debut in 2001 (and the Nokia 3310 a year before that). We all remember how it lasted 50-11 days on one charge. For the 20th anniversary, Nokia is rolling out an updated version of the 6310 that will also sport an FM radio and a 21-day battery life (I wasn’t exaggerating!) like its predecessor. However, the screen will be an inch larger than the original and the body has slimmed down.

What’s not returning? Being unable to call bae before 7:00 pm because those daytime minutes were not giving.

Loading the player...

The popular device was voted the best pre-iPhone era cell phone (there was an era before iPhones??) based on a LADbible survey, and also based on my memories of all the upperclassmen in high school who didn’t have to rely on a pay phone like some of us back in the day.

The “brick phone” is available on the Nokia website in yellow or black for £59.99, perfect for people who want a phone that actually focuses on calls or to really set off your next 90s/2000s costume party situation this Halloween.

Now, T-Mobile Sidekick, it’s your move!