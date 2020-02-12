Judge Rules Woman Who Ran Over Girl She Thought Was Mexican Incompetent For Trial

Clive Police Department.

An Iowa woman who was facing hate crime charges, after police accused her of intentionally running over a teen girl she thought was Mexican, is not competent to face trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

According to KTLA, Nicole Poole, 42, is facing charges including assault in violation of individual rights and attempted murder.

In addition to allegedly purposely running over 14-year-old Natalia Miranda on Dec. 9 in Des Moines, police say she also intentionally hit a 12-year-old Black boy on the same day.

Miranda was hospitalized for two days. Police said that Poole told investigators that she targeted the teen because the girl “is Mexican.”

The other child also survived the attack.

Following the incident, on Dec. 30, a judge ordered an evaluation for the 42-year-old after Poole’s attorney thought she was incompetent to stand trial.

On Tuesday, the judge issued the ruling, noting that “by a preponderance of the evidence, that the defendant is suffering from a mental disorder which prevents her from appreciating the charges, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in her own defense.”

The case has been suspended, and the judge has since ordered state treatment for Poole, KTLA notes. The case will be revisited on April 21.