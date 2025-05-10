Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Released After Arrest At Immigration Detention Center Protest: 'I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka, walked free Friday night after spending hours in federal custody following his arrest at the controversial Delaney Hall immigration detention center—a facility he’s been fighting to keep from opening in his city.

Baraka was arrested while protesting the newly opened ICE detention site, which he and other critics say lacks proper permits and inspections, according to CNN. Standing before a crowd of supporters after his release, he kept it simple: “The reality is this—I didn’t do anything wrong.”

While he didn’t go into details about the arrest—citing legal advice—the mayor made it clear he was standing in solidarity with the community, including the immigrants he says are being unfairly targeted.

“All of us here, every last one of us, I don’t care what background you come from, what nationality, what language you speak,” he said. “At some point, we have to stop these people from causing division between us.”

Baraka, who is running to succeed Governor Phil Murphy in 2025, has been outspoken in his opposition to the 1,000-bed private detention center operated by GEO Group. He argues it should never have opened in the first place, pointing to unresolved safety concerns and a lack of proper city permits.

The mayor’s wife, Linda Baraka, accused the federal government of targeting her husband. “They didn’t arrest anyone else. They didn’t ask anyone else to leave. They wanted to make an example out of the mayor,” she said.

According to ABC News, Baraka was charged with trespassing—a misdemeanor that carries up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. He was released without bond after a brief appearance before Magistrate Judge Andre Espinosa.

Federal officials claim the mayor ignored repeated warnings to leave the premises. Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba posted on X that Baraka “chose to disregard the law.” But video from the scene shows Baraka being arrested after returning to public property outside the gate.

Baraka wasn’t alone. He had been joined by members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation—including Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver and Rob Menendez Jr.—who say they were “pushed,” “shoved” and “manhandled”by federal agents as they tried to accompany the mayor.

“They just snatched him and took him,” Watson Coleman told ABC News, adding that no clear explanation was given at the time.

McIver, who said she and the others were physically handled while trying to de-escalate, called the situation unacceptable.

“We were just rough-handled—literally,” she said. “Nobody picked up a fist to punch us, but they pushed us, shoved us, and removed us to get to the mayor.”

The Department of Homeland Security took a different view, accusing members of Congress of “storming” the facility. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that if a tour had been requested, it would have been granted.

Governor Phil Murphy called Baraka’s arrest “unjust,” noting that the state has already banned private immigration detention centers—and that the Murphy administration is fighting to uphold that law in court.

“Mayor Baraka is an exemplary public servant who has always stood up for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Murphy said. “I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement.”

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who once held Baraka’s seat as mayor, called the arrest “disturbing, unnecessary and indicative of tactics that are undermining the safety and security of our communities.”

Whether or not the case moves forward in court, critics say this wasn’t just about an immigration facility—it was about sending a message. And they believe the mayor was targeted for standing up.