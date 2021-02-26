New Orleans Completes First Phase Of Process To Rename 37 City Landmarks Named After Confederate Leaders

The city of New Orleans is moving forward with plans to rename over three dozen city landmarks that were originally named after Confederate leaders and “supporters of segregation,” according to a report from The Times-Picayune.

Recommendations from the New Orleans City Council Street Naming Commission have officially been approved, completing phase one of what is expected to be a lengthy process. As an immediate next step, the council review and vote on each proposed renaming suggestion individually for a total of 37 parks and streets that pay homage to Confederate leaders and documented segregationists.



“Nothing that we do is an attempt to rewrite history, ” Councilman Jay Banks said during the most recent commission meeting. “This is, however, us exercising the authority to honor who we choose to honor. No one can rewrite history, but this city has the authority and the ability and the responsibility to pay respect to the people who we deem are necessary.”



City officials first announced plans to review the landmarks in 2020, amid growing concerns from communities nationwide about the racist history of Confederate leaders who later had monuments and other landmarks erected in their honor in cities across America. Tensions around the issue reached a peak during the summer of 2020, as thousands across the nation took to the streets to protest police violence and racism targeting Black and Brown communities.

Streets, parks and other landmarks set to be renamed in New Orleans include Lee Circle, Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Washington Artillery Park, Tulane Avenue, Slidell Street and over two dozen others. To see the full list, click HERE.