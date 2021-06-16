NBA Star James Harden Joins Saks Fifth Avenue Board

NBA players don’t just capture our attention while on the court. They’ve also quickly become fashion trendsetters with their stylish looks. Now, one basketball superstar is taking his passion for representation and fashion to the next level.

Saks recently appointed NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and investor James Harden as an independent member of its board. Harden, who has made a minority investment in the company, brings expertise in helping to grow high-potential consumer brands combined with a unique perspective as a notable fashion enthusiast, according to a news release.

“I am honored to join the Saks board and to be a part of a company that is paving the future of luxury retail,” said Harden. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to combine two of my personal passions—a love of fashion and teaming up with brands that have the potential to lead while making an impact on the communities they serve. I look forward to working with the Saks team, and to having a direct impact on the company’s future success, the fashion community and its customers.”

The Brooklyn Nets all-star has proven to be a savvy investor with a portfolio that includes minority ownership of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash, as well as stakes in various brands, including Therabody, BodyArmor, Art of Sport, Stance and Pura, where he serves as Creative Director. Harden is also the founder of Thirteen, a Houston-based fine dining restaurant.

Saks’ Executive Chairman, Richard Baker said in a news release, “As we work to build this new board, James is an important and valuable addition. With experience in growing businesses and as someone who values self-expression through fashion, I am confident that he will bring a distinct point of view that will help us better deliver for our customers. His expertise, combined with that of our other board members, will enable Saks to further capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within luxury e-commerce.”

This appointment also comes weeks after Saks Fifth Avenue pledged its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Over the last year, the intensifying conversation around equality and social justice has made it clear there is more work to be done to improve representation, including within the fashion industry,” said Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of Saks. “We’ve taken the time to listen and learn so that our plans can have a meaningful and lasting impact on our customers, employees, partners and communities. Sharing this road map is a pivotal milestone in our efforts and we remain committed to making Saks Fifth Avenue an inclusive experience for everyone.”