Naturi Naughton Joins The Black Women-Led “Day Without Us” Campaign To Rally For Reproductive Rights

On Friday, Americans across the country skipped work for “A Day Without Us” to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning the right to abortion under the federal constitution.

Started by a collective of Black women leaders, the day, which is being hosted by actress and singer, Naturi Naughton includes mass national teach-ins online as well as pop-up in-person events in cities across America.

“WATCH: “#DayWithoutUS” Livestream starting at 12 pm ET Fri Sept 30.

“I invite everyone to tune in for a fun virtual day of learning and community building in support of women and the protection of autonomous rights for everyone,” Naughton said in a statement.

Various topics will be covered during the virtual teach-in and in-person event on September 30, including reproduction rights, abolition, voting rights, climate justice, and student movements.

“Day Without Us is a day of disruption, learning, activation and community building. The current conditions require that we exercise our power in both new and familiar ways,” said Tiffany Flowers, the event’s campaign director. “Our bodies- the very bodies that our government exerts more control over daily- fuel and drive all of the systems that keep this country running,” Flowers added.

The event coincides with the 46th anniversary of the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion services. It also comes just days before the next Supreme Court term, which begins Monday, October 3.