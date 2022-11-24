Natalia Bryant Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, is seeking a restraining order against an alleged stalker, NBC News reports.

On Monday, the University of Southern California (USC) student, who is 19 years old, filed a civil harassment restraining order against Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp. Bryant claims that Kemp, who is 32 years old, has been trying to get in touch with her since 2020, has delusions of being in a “romantic relationship” with her, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

According to allegations, he sent her messages via social media, including one that included a picture of her deceased father and the suggestion that he and Bryant might be able to have a “Kobe-like child.”

In addition, NBC reports that according to court documents, Kemp has a history of misdemeanor arrests and is a gun enthusiast. They also claim that he has posted on social media about his attempts to buy semi-automatic weapons and an illegal “Glock Switch” device. Bryant also asserts that the man went to the USC campus to locate her.

Bryant’s request for a restraining order was reportedly supported by USC campus police and the Los Angeles Police Department, and Kemp’s actions have caused Bryant “substantial emotional distress.”

The restraining order requires Kemp to remain at least 200 yards away from Bryant, her residence, place of employment, car, sorority house and the USC campus.

A hearing on the matter is reportedly scheduled for December 14.