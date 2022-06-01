Naomi Osaka Reacts To Barclays Panic After False Report Of Active Shooter

False reports of an active shooter sent fans into a panic early Sunday morning (May 29) during a boxing match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ten people were injured and taken to the local hospital after a loud noise was heard inside the 19,000-capacity arena, causing attendees to run in fear, according to NBC News.

All of the injuries were minor, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

They also reportedly determined that no gunshots were fired inside the building. It was unclear what caused the booming sound.

The stampede occurred around midnight on Sunday following a championship boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero. Celebrities in attendance included Madonna, but it was unclear if the superstar singer was present during the chaotic incident.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was also present, shared her terrifying experience on Twitter. “I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f—ing petrified man,” the athlete wrote.

A video of the mayhem was uploaded to social media via boxing reporter Ryan Songalia who captioned the post, writing, “Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded.”

The panicked moment arrived just days after a deadly shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.