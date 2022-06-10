Nanny Earns College Degree After 30 Years Of Taking Care Of Others

Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Lyn Thomas’ 30-year dream of finishing college came true after she graduated from Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) this week.

Thomas told New York’s PIX 11 News that when she wants something, she goes after it and never gives up. And that is exactly what the 51-year-old grandmother did. After pursuing her GED at the age of 48, Thomas went to college, where she earned a degree in public health and made consistently made the dean’s list,

“I worked very hard for this,” Thomas said. “I didn’t have a high school diploma. Because I’m a go-getter, you can’t tell me no. I will do it,” she said.

Thomas has spent decades cleaning houses and working as a nanny. She moved to New York from Grenada to join her mother when she was 18 years old and later became a nanny to make a living, according to a press release by BMCC. However, her heart’s desire has always been to help her community access quality health care and healthy food options, which is why she pursued studies in public health.

It took a team, according to Thomas, to make it happen. Vanessa Rozzelle, her counselor, assisted her in getting into a college discovery program, which helps students gain access to higher education by providing academic and personal counseling.

Thomas accepted her associate degree during the commencement ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Her passion for education will continue as she takes the next step to obtain her bachelor’s degree in public health from Hunter College.