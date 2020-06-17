An 18-year-old recent high school graduate was fatally shot inside of her car in Akron, Ohio on Sunday. News 5 Cleveland reports that the young lady identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Na’kia Crawford sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is now a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the young woman’s case.

According to reports, officers found Crawford after 1 p.m. when responding to a call about a shooting. Recent reports say that the teen was running errands with her grandmother when the two stopped at a red light and a newer model black sedan resembling a Chevrolet Camaro, stopped behind her before pulling up alongside her. The unknown suspects fired multiple rounds in the car, hitting Crawford.

Crawford’s grandmother was also inside but unharmed. The teen victim was transported to Akron City hospital for her wounds, and in the early hours of Monday morning was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made but shell casings were found at the scene. The Akron Police Department has made finding her killer a focus for their force. The owners of multiple vehicles matching the description have been questioned, but her killer is expected to be still on the loose. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect(s).

Authorities believe this black car may be involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford. (Photo: City of Akron Twitter)

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released a statement on Crawford’s murder saying, “Na’kia Crawford was a young woman who deserved a life and a future. She was a recent high school graduate, preparing to start the next chapter of her story at Central State University. Her senseless murder is devastating, not only to her family and friends, but to the entire Akron community. I spoke with Na’kia’s father and uncle, who I know, early this morning, and my heart truly goes out to all Na’kia’s loved ones in this time of incredible grief and pain. These events are extremely real and important to me and to the Akron Police detectives investigating Na’kia’s death.”

Na’Kia Crawford graduated from high school the week before her tragic death.

Horrigan announced that the 18-year-old’s family is donating $20,000 in reward money to Summit County Crime Stoppers. According to News 5, an additional $25,000 is being donated by the president and CEO of Summa Health, Dr. Cliff Deveny.

Crawford’s family remembers her as a beautiful young woman, both inside and out who had a kind heart, was soft-spoken, and focused on her education. They are calling for justice and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau can be reached at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip. The Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. is taking calls at (330) 434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with any leads at 274637 (CRIMES).