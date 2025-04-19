NAACP Sues Department Of Education Over DEI Rollbacks: Here's What To Know

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



The NAACP is suing the U.S. Department of Education over recent efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in schools. In a federal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., the organization alleges that the Department of Education’s recent directives are unconstitutional and discriminatory—particularly for Black students.

The complaint faults the administration for targeting programs that offer “truthful, inclusive curricula,” as well as policies that expand access to selective educational opportunities for Black Americans and foster belonging while addressing racism in schools.

The NAACP argues that the Department’s recent actions “advance a misinterpretation” of federal civil rights laws and Supreme Court precedent—actions that, according to the group, violate its members’ rights to equal protection and to be free from viewpoint discrimination under the U.S. Constitution.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson criticized the move, stating that the administration is “effectively sanctioning” the very discrimination that U.S. civil rights laws were designed to prevent

“The Department of Education, tasked with a responsibility to protect the civil rights of all children, has instead claimed systemic racism doesn’t exist — effectively sanctioning the very discrimination that our civil rights laws were designed to prevent while children of color consistently attend segregated, chronically underfunded schools where they receive less educational opportunities and more discipline,” said Johnson.

“Denying these truths doesn’t make them disappear — it deepens the harm,” he continued. “We are asking the court to act swiftly to our request and will continue to advocate for students of color to be treated fairly and equitably,” said Johson.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a February 14 “Dear Colleague” letter issued by the Department of Education, instructing federally funded schools to cease any race-based considerations in areas such as admissions and scholarships. A follow-up letter on April 3 required schools to certify that they were in compliance—prompting some districts, like Waterloo, Iowa, to cancel DEI initiatives and risk losing funding.

Now, the NAACP is asking the court to block the administration’s actions and restore support for programs that promote equity and inclusive education across the country.