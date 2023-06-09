Mother Of Migos Rapper Takeoff Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Venue Where He Was Killed

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a lawsuit filed this week, the mother of Migos rapper Takeoff seeks damages from the Houston bowling alley where her son was fatally shot last year.

NBC News reports that according to the complaint submitted in Harris County District Court, Titania Davenport is seeking more than $1 million in damages from 810 Billiards & Bowling, including “funeral costs, loss of earning ability, and pain and suffering.”

Davenport claims in the complaint that the bowling alley failed to provide enough security guards and screening for the event in October, knowing that it would draw a sizable crowd that might include celebrities.

As described in the complaint, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, attended the private party where “one group of attendees began verbally, physically and openly causing trouble and trying to intimidate” him and his friends.

Takeoff was killed by stray bullets after gunshots were fired between “two people or groups.” The establishment was “rented by a well-known music personality knowing that ‘after hours’ event like that would have many artists, popular athletes and public figures in attendance,” the lawsuit states.

“Despite these facts, defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees,” including Takeoff, the suit says.

The lawsuit also claims the bowling alley knew about criminal activity “on their premises and in the surrounding area” before the shooting and did nothing to prevent it.

According to a Harris County Medical Examiner report, Takeoff died from penetrating “gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.”



The rapper was not involved in the argument outside the bowling alley. Police described him as “an innocent bystander.” Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting.