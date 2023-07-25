Zillennials Are Saving A Lot Of Money Using A.I. For Professional Headshots Instead Of Hiring Photographers

Most adults have been told that professional headshots are needed to be taken seriously in any career. The photos, while useful, can run anywhere between $125-$500 from skilled photographers, but A.I. is making it happen for less than the cost of lunch.

Platforms like Remini and Canva’s Magic Edit tool are quickly gaining popularity among millennial and Gen Z users that are paying about $9.99/week to change their casual selfies into hi-res professional headshots in seconds.

“The response is actually really energizing,” Tom Bevan, Canva’s Product Marketing Manager told ESSENCE back in May, not too long after the Magic Edit tool launched.

The tool has already garnered the praise of social media users, with the #WorkTok community offering glowing reviews about the easy yet effective experience.

While it has its advantages, A.I. generated photography isn’t perfect.

As Fortune points out Remini’s headshots feature unnaturally smooth skin on users and distorted hands.

Some experts warn that AI is quickly poised to change not only the photography industry, but the way we perceive reality overall.

“The tools are going to get better, they’re going to get cheaper, and there will come a day when nothing you see on the internet can be believed,” said Wasim Khaled, chief executive of Blackbird.AI, a company that helps clients fight disinformation in an April 8 report.