These Black Personal Finance YouTubers Will Make Your Wealth-Building Journey Worth It

Valencia, Spain. Young woman with afro hair, sitting on the stairs while being filmed with photo and video camera.

Elevating your wealth-building journey can be daunting, especially if you don’t know where to start. Between debt elimination, investments, budgeting and countless other topics, its easy to get overwhelmed. If you can relate, you’re not alone.

A 2022 FINRA study found that more than 56% of adults get anxious just thinking about their financial situation makes them anxious. Another 42% think about their finances on a daily basis. Young adults are even worse off. The report revealed widening chasms between the financially healthy and those who are struggling; Gen Z and younger millennials (18 to 34) are the most adversely affected emotionally (69%).

Luckily, there are tons of online mentors that can meet you where you are to help drive you to your financial goals. YouTube is a great way to access them. Here are a few of the best Black financial content creators that break down complicated personal finance concepts in a relatable way.

This twenty-something beauty has a background in investment banking and generously shared the wealth of knowledge she’s learned along the way. She discusses everything from apartment hunting, healthy financial habit-forming and ways to build multiple streams of income.

The OG of YouTube, Patricia Bright has been sharing her life for more than ten years on the digital platform, and her day one subscribers have seen the inspiring level up. She doles out advice on her two channels Patricia Bright and The Break, with the latter primarily focused on finance and career elevation.

This Canadian babe managed to purchase her own at home at just 23 years old, and she let us take a look at the process step-by-step. She also drops gems for career building, including a guide on how to build an attention-getting LinkedIn profile that’ll help land the job of your dreams.

There isn’t much sense in trying to build wealth if you aren’t generating enough income to do so. That’s where this account comes in. It’s full of straightforward tips about online jobs, side hustles and ways to bring in more money, all from the comfort of your home.