We’re seeing more music artists than ever reimagine their work for the Metaverse–particularly in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which according to Ethereum.org, are tokens that we can use to represent ownership of unique items.

Most NFTs exist on the Ethereum blockchain which causes them to have “smart contracts” built in. These are the rules applied to the NFT that are executed to keep the digital marketplace fair and balanced. For example, if someone purchases an NFT and decides to resell, they automatically receive a percentage of every sale of their NFT even after someone purchases it from it. NFTs have become especially important to creatives. For example CNBC highlighted one photographer that went from living paycheck to paycheck to earning more than $109,000.

Essentially, NFTs have shifted the way we purchase and interact with art and artists are taking notice.

Young M.A is no exception.

According to Afrotech, the rapper released an official NFT collection on April 19. It was reported that the “OOOUU” artist partnered with Serenade’s eco-friendly NFT platform to digitally highlight career milestones.

“I wasn’t really aware of it until I saw more people doing it in the industry,” Young M.A shared with Afrotech. “My team brought it to my attention and let me know it was something that would be beneficial to me in the future.”

The “Herstory in The Making” capsule collection includes exclusive artwork coupled with personalized digital perks and rewards.

Young M.A joins other hip hop artists with NFT collections including Azealia Banks, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby and 2 Chainz.