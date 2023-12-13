X (Twitter) Launched A Job Search Tool

A photo taken on November 17, 2023 shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service X – formerly Twitter – on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

You can search for jobs on X, formerly Twitter.

In a recent announcement on the social media platform, the X Hiring, job search function is available to all users.

Initially launched in Beta back in August, was originally available only to verified organizations on X. Elon Musk suggested it would be a competitor to professional-focused social media platform LinkedIn.

“People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed,” he wrote in August. “We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”

Users can look for roles on X Hiring by entering keywords or locations, and can apply a filter to more easily find remote-only roles, an increasingly popular choice among job-seekers.

The new function will be held up against other job search sites like Monster and Indeed, two sites that have been flagged for posting ghost job ads that have left applicants frustrated.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, A September 2022 survey by Clarify Capital of about 1,000 hiring managers said 40% of managers have had a job posting open for over two to three months and one in five managers said they didn’t plan to fill their current open job positions until 2023. Another group of managers claimed they kept job postings up because they’re “always open to new people,” even if they’re not actively recruiting MSN points out.