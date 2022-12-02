Black-Owned HR Platform WorkTorch Raises $2.2M Seed Round

The workforce is undergoing immense changes and it can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, two Black women founders are making strides in the HR space and investors are paying attention.

The platform was founded by sisters Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall in April 2021 to provide employment solutions for workers and employers looking for the ideal fit.

“WorkTorch is growing because we empower both sides of the employment spectrum – the career seeker and the hiring company,” said Gladney. We connect service industry professionals to the careers they want, as well as provide company support to ensure that their new employees feel empowered and nurtured,” “Our country relies on skilled service workers, but existing career platforms continue to overlook them. WorkTorch is listening to the people in this sector. And it’s working. Today 60% of WorkTorch job seekers are happy with their jobs. The industry ‘happiness’ average is a mere 30%,” adds Muhwezi-Hall.

“Our focus at Tenzing Capital is finding and supporting go-to-market acceleration companies. This is our second time investing in WorkTorch. The WorkTorch team is taking on internal growth and operational challenges with high levels of excellence — and creating long-term business client relationships that bring value to this needed space,” says Josh Oeding, Founder and General Partner of Tenzing Capital.

The new infusion of capital will help WorkTorch expand services in several new cities including – including Chicago, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Per a news release, this funding round includes participation from existing investors MATH Venture Partners, Sandalphon Capital, KCRise Fund, Sixty8 Capital, Ruthless for Good Fund (RFG Fund), Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and angel investor Gene Camarena, with new investments from Bloomberg Beta, Graham & Walker Venture Fund, GROWKS, New Community Transformation Fund – Denver, Mid America Angels and Women’s Capital Connection Network, and angel investor Jennifer Risher.