More Than Half Of Workers Are Going Through A Career Identity Crisis

Workers are yearning for something new.

According to a new report by FlexJobs found that nearly 60% of workers responding to a recent survey shared they’re open to change and are looking for new career paths; another 25% have already tried or successfully made a career pivot already.

“The workforce has experienced significant changes over the past few years. From the Great Resignation to frequent layoffs to the mass adoption of AI, professionals around the world have shifted the way they think about work,” Jessica Howington, senior content manager for FlexJobs, wrote in the report.

2,600 working professionals were surveyed said they are looking for remote work, higher pay, better work-life balance and more meaning or fulfillment.

“Influenced by various factors, the workforce has and continues to undergo significant transformations,” the report said. “These shifts are impacting workers’ priorities and expectations, particularly with remote work and finding careers that support flexibility.”

Some experts support making a shift in your career.

Psychology and labor expert Allison Gabriel workers should redefine what their career looks like for them every dozen or so years in a field. “We’re seeing people decide 10 or more years into their careers that they want to try something completely new,” she told Bloomberg.

Paul French, of UK-based recruiting firm Intrinsic Executive Search, told Bloomberg that workers should think about a major pivot about every decade. “The benefits outweigh the downsides,” he said. He suggested trying to enter into a more dynamic industry for a salary boost and access to a more robust professional and social network. “To thrive, you must expand your contact list, and a career change is one of the best ways to do that.”