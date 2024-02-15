Women Are Twice As Likely Than Men To Put Business Over Romance

Confident young African American female entrepreneur standing with arms crossed. She is against brown background.

Women are standing on business in more ways than one according to a new report from lending company Clarify Capital.

Of the 1,000 people that were surveyed, it was found that women were 88% more likely to prioritize business success over relationships — over twice as likely as men.

The report deep dove into the challenges that business owners and those close to them experience regarding romance, intimacy and business. Clarify Capital spoke to 800 people who were involved romantically business owner along with 200 entrepreneurs and revealed some enlightening insights about values and priorities among the ambitious. Mainly, it suggested that women found more fulfillment in business-building than dating and relationships.

In the report, nearly half (46%) of the female business owners surveyed reported being unsatisfied with their sex life.

This isn’t that farfetched, particularly for Black women, as recent data from GoDaddy’s Venture Forward research initiative suggests that the group is still the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, and subsequently are leading the charge in closing the racial wage gap.

As ESSENCE previously reported, the rate at which Black women have launched new businesses have more than doubled since August 2019. According to the research, Black women make up 10% of total entrepreneurs GoDaddy spoke to, representing a 70% increase in the number of Black women-owned businesses started prior to the pandemic.

Data also suggests that in cis-het relationships, women outearn their male romantic partners.

“Nearly one-third of wives earn roughly the same amount as their husbands, while the woman is the primary or sole breadwinner in 16% of marriages,” GoDaddy’s report said. “In egalitarian and breadwinner wife marriages, husbands spend considerably more time on leisure activities than wives. Husbands in egalitarian marriages spend about 3.5 hours more per week on leisure activities than wives do. Wives in these marriages spend roughly 2 hours more per week on caregiving than husbands do and about 2.5 hours more on housework. In marriages where wives are the primary earners, husbands’ leisure time increases significantly (compared with egalitarian marriages), while the time they spend on caregiving and housework stays about the same.”