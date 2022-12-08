Women Are Making Their Mark In The Metaverse—Is It Time Start Building Careers There?

Currently, nearly 200 companies have embraced the metaverse and have laid ground to take full advantage of its potential. Among some of the space’s most active and enterprising users are women, but according to a new report, they are still underrepresented in leadership roles centered on metaverse utilization.

This is what McKinsey found in their analysis of recent survey data, which highlighted that men still hold 90% of executive positions at organizations leaning into this emerging technology,.

“Women are still locked out of leadership roles” that are integral to forming substantive business frameworks in the metaverse.

McKinsey’s surveyed about 2000 people, of which 450 senior executives indicated that women are also implementing metaverse initiatives at their companies more often than men. Conversely, about 60% of women, compared with 50% of men, shared they’d spearheaded multiple projects.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, companies are increasingly creating c-suite roles like Chief Metaverse Officers (CMOs) to usher in the new era of the internet and have touted the importance of future investment. Firms like Procter & Gamble Co., Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Spanish and LVMH have all rounded out their c-suite with a CMO, which are described as someone who is solely responsible for the development and maintenance of a company’s online presence in a metaverse.

“Imagine walking down the street. Suddenly, you think of a product you need,” said Cathay Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer, Futures Intelligence Group, in a LinkedIn post. “Immediately next to you, a vending machine appears, filled with the product and variations you were thinking of. You stop, pick an item from the vending machine, it’s shipped to your house, and then continue on your way.”