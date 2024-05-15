Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Reportedly Sells Off An Entity Of Its Company In Major Acquisition Deal 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith (R) attend the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s entertainment venture company, Westbrook, is entering a new era according to reports.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the power couple has entered into an acquisition deal with Jerome Levy’s Vuelta Group to purchase German production and licensing entity Telepool from Westbrook.

According to the outlet, Telepool houses an expansive licensing library in Europe, with more than 1,200 titles including Westbrook-produced Oscar-winning film King Richard.

In a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter, Levy said the addition of Telepool’s library would enable SquareOne “to offer German-speaking audiences a strong and varied slate of theatrical releases going forward, across multiple genres – from ‘smarthouse’ features, comedies, and actioners to high-end family entertainment.” Levy adds, “this latest Vuelta Group acquisition is in line with our vision and strategy to create an integrated European studio, with the capacity to produce and distribute across multiple territories.”

The Smiths launched Westbrook in 2019 to house all their family’s expansve media content and commerce business portfolio.

“With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world,” Smith and Pinkett Smith said in a joint statement.

“We are happy to have found the right partner for Telepool with the Vuelta Group and wish them all the best as they continue their vision to expand their new and vibrant media powerhouse,” said Westbrook’s executive vp of corporate development Ryan Ascencio. “We are eager to continue our collaboration on our projects going forward.”