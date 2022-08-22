Warren Buffett Partners With Girls Inc. To Amplify Leadership Exposure In Underserved Communities

Warren Buffett is a very rich man—but he’s proving to also have a heart of gold.

It was recently announced that Motiva, a tech design concept brand that created a photograph of the billionaire displaying several of his most famous quotes, is auctioning off a signed copy to benefit Girls Inc.

“We’ve essentially invented a new form of expression for artists and thought leaders,” says Ronen Shilo, the founder of Motiva. “Each Motiva is unique as it captures the essence of the artist or thought leader through keywords hidden within its distinctive letter grid.”

According to a news release shared with Essence, the piece is being auctioned off as a part of ‘Motiva for a Cause’, an initiative aimed at amplifying art to make the world a better place.

The Buffett camp agreed to allow his signed portrait be auctioned off with proceed going towards the Omaha chapter of Girls Inc., a support program for girls from underserved communities.

“We’re grateful for Motiva’s support while we’re committed to helping young women reach their full potential,” says Roberta Wilhelm, Executive Director of Girls Inc.

This is just the latest charitable from Buffett in support of Black girls and women.

In 2017, Buffett and his wife, Jennifer, launched a seven-year, $90 million strategy through the couple’s NoVo Foundation, a philanthropy-based organization that’s described as an effort to amplify “defined and driven by girls and women of color to address the deep systemic, societal, and institutional challenges girls face.”

“We believe that girls of color are experts in their own lives and wield immense power to transform their communities and the country,” Jennifer and Peter Buffett said in a statement.