From Vision To Voyage: The Black Woman Transforming D.C.’s Yacht Charter Scene

The boating industry has long been a challenging arena for women, particularly for Black women. From gender bias and lack of representation to limited access to resources and networking opportunities, women have faced numerous obstacles in navigating this male-dominated industry. For Black women, these challenges are often compounded by racial discrimination, creating an even steeper uphill battle.

In fact, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), women make up only about 10% of the workforce in the boating industry. This stark underrepresentation highlights the persistent gender gap and underscores the need for increased efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the sector.

In the heart of Washington D.C., where the Potomac River meets the Chesapeake Bay, there’s one woman on a mission to not only change this stark reality, but turn it on it’s head completely. At the helm of this transformation is Sharah G. Connor, the visionary founder, COO and managing partner of Mahogany Yacht Charters. As one of the few Black women in an industry traditionally dominated by men, Connor is not only breaking barriers but setting new standards of excellence with her company.

Mahogany Yacht Charters offers an array of luxury yachts available for private charters, events, and special occasions. Whether it’s a sunset cruise along the Potomac, a corporate gathering, or an intimate celebration, Mahogany Yacht Charters provides an elegant and sophisticated setting.

Inspired to start Mahogany Yacht Charters in 2020, Connor and her friends were looking for options to enjoy boating and were frustrated by the lack of luxury experiences that catered to their needs. She saw an opportunity to create a unique charter service that combined luxury, relaxation, and memorable experiences on the water.

However, even though the idea stuck, Connor’s journey into the boating industry was not a straightforward one. With a background in business and real estate, Connor always had a passion for the water. Her love for boating began during her childhood summers growing up in Providence, Rhode Island — also known as the Ocean State — where she frequented the water and explored various waterways. Combining her business acumen as a general manager of one of the largest real estate investment trusts with her maritime passion, Connor launched Mahogany Yacht Charters, along with her business partners (Nicole Boyce, Chief Financial Officer; Tiffany French-Goffe, Chief Administrative Officer; and Natasha Austin, Chief Marketing Officer —all Black women), bringing a fresh perspective to the D.C. boating scene.

“Audacity is a very big word for me because you have to have the audacity in order to make a lot of these things happen especially when you’re faced with a lot of nos and a lot of different obstacles,” she shares.

Mahogany Yacht Charters stands out in the crowded waters of the boating industry for several reasons. Firstly, the company is deeply committed to providing a luxurious and personalized experience for every client. Each charter is meticulously planned, with attention to every detail, from gourmet catering to customized itineraries that showcase the best of D.C.’s waterways.

“We’re more than just a charter company,” expresses Connor. “We’re a charter company that wants to give back to the community that we do business in, but more so we want to be able to show women of color specifically that anything that you want to do, you can do and do not ever take no for an answer.”

And while they may be more than just a charter company, they sure as heck do that part of the job very well. What truly sets Mahogany Yacht Charters apart is the unparalleled level of service and meticulous attention to detail. Connor’s team works tirelessly to ensure that every charter exceeds expectations. From the initial booking to the final disembarkation, clients are treated to a seamless and luxurious experience that reflects the company’s commitment to excellence. According to Connor, “I want people to walk away from a Mahogany Yacht Charters experience feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and inspired.”

Connor’s dedication to excellence is evident in the company’s customer service. Clients often remark on the exceptional care and personalized attention they receive, making each outing memorable. This commitment to service has earned Mahogany Yacht Charters a loyal clientele and rave reviews, setting it apart from other charter services in the area. “Being able to curate a beautiful, relaxing, and memorable experience is what keeps me going,” shares Connor.

Connor’s presence as a successful Black female entrepreneur in this field is both inspiring and groundbreaking. She is passionate about creating opportunities for other women of color to enter and thrive in the boating world. Through mentorship programs and partnerships with local organizations such as Miss Black USA and other Black-owned vendors, Connor is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Connor’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and innovation. Her ability to navigate and transform the boating industry — all while juggling a full-time job — is a testament to her vision and determination. “Honestly, the way I am able to juggle it is just I’m passionate about it,” confesses Connor. “The way that we work for these other third-party companies, and as great as they are to us and the financial stability that they provide us, there’s nothing like doing all of that work for your own company.”

She admits however, that it doesn’t come without its challenges. “Sometimes it is difficult, and I definitely feel a lot more of the stress than my business partners because I am here in DC, and for the most part I’m kind of the face of the company. When everyone hears Mahogany, they immediately associate it with me. And so I feel as though I do carry the reputation of the company on my back, so I do find that at times I am probably a lot harder on myself than I need to be because I care so much about the company, about the reputation, and just making sure that I’m able to see this through.”

As Mahogany Yacht Charters continues to grow and thrive, Connor remains committed to excellence, diversity, and creating unforgettable experiences on the water.

Looking ahead, Connor has ambitious plans for Mahogany Yacht Charters. She envisions expanding the fleet to include more vessels and introducing innovative services that cater to a broader audience. “We have very, very, very big plans for Mahogany. There’s one investor in particular I’m really looking forward to getting a pitch deck to because I know that Mahogany can be so much bigger,” she teases. Among some of those plans is to grow the Mahogany Yacht Charters experience beyond the Potomac River to locations such as the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.