Want Business Coaching From A Super Bowl Champion? Here’s How To Land A Spot At Verizon’s Entrepreneur Bootcamp

When was the last time you sat down with a Super Bowl champion to talk business strategy?

I’m guessing for most entrepreneurs, the answer is never.

But 20 small business owners are about to get exactly that [rare] opportunity when they join Drew Brees and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk at Verizon’s inaugural Small Business NFL Training Camp this September. Taking place September 8-10 at the Verizon Innovation Lab in San Francisco, this three-day intensive promises to deliver something most entrepreneurs can only dream of: direct access to industry titans who’ve successfully bridged the gap between sports, fashion, and business. And yes, this comes with all expenses paid for the lucky winners (flights, hotel, meals, the works).

“I’m honored to be part of the Verizon Small Business Training Camp and connect with other small business owners,” said Off Season founder Kristin Juszczyk.

Juszczyk knows firsthand what it takes to scale a creative business. Her custom NFL-inspired designs have garnered attention from players, fans, and fashion enthusiasts alike, turning her passion project into a recognizable brand.

“When you’re building a brand from scratch, you need more than just passion—you need the right tools and resources to grow,” she continues. “Programs like Verizon’s free Small Business Digital Ready provide that kind of practical support and personally, they have helped me succeed. I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned and hearing from other entrepreneurs about their experiences.”

Football champion and entrepreneur Drew Brees brings a different but equally valuable perspective to the table. His transition from NFL superstar to successful entrepreneur shows how athletic discipline translates into business success, though he acknowledges the journey wasn’t without challenges.

“Transitioning from the NFL to the business world has been a meaningful new challenge – one that would have been much more difficult without the right support,” said Brees. “Verizon Business has empowered me and my business, so I’m excited to pay it forward and hopefully provide some inspiration for these winners.”

Now if you thought getting into the training camp would be a simple click and submit contest entry, you’d be wrong. Especially to get you this type of access. Small business owners need to register for Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program, complete two courses or attend two events, then submit a social video showcasing their entrepreneurial journey with #SMBTrainingCamp #contest while tagging @VerizonBusiness. It’s designed to weed out casual participants and find entrepreneurs who are serious about growth.

And even if you don’t get in, consider it a win-win. You’ve leveled up your business skills along the way with Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready platform which offers over 50 courses in English and Spanish covering crucial topics like AI integration, social media marketing, and financial planning. Not just a nice to have, but a necessity for running a business in today’s current economic climate. The program has already impacted nearly 500,000 businesses, with more than two-thirds of users reporting increased revenue and profit.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy. Through our free Small Business Digital Ready program, Verizon is committed to providing 1 million small businesses by 2030 with the tools and resources they need to thrive. This Training Camp is just one more way we are providing that support,” said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer, Verizon.

So if you’re interested in applying, run — don’t walk (well, click the next tab over), to get your application in. The sweepstakes are open now, and end at 11:59PM ET on August 10, 2025.