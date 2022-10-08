Venus Williams’ Nutrition Company Nabs Serena Williams And Kevin Durant As Investors

Venus Williams has earned earned acclaim by staying in tip-top shape, and she’s aiming to help others get healthy as well.

Her Happy Viking company is a plant-based superfood brand that launched in 2020, it looks like it’s gaining backing from some heavy-hitters.

Per a press release, Happy Viking has raised $2 million in an investment round led by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming Robin Arzón, among others.

“Venus is an incredible entrepreneur, and in getting to know her and the team she’s put together behind Happy Viking, it was clear to Kevin Durant and I that the company has set itself up for success,” Rich Kleiman, 35V said in a news release. “No one understands the health and nutrition space like a professional athlete, and Happy Viking is proof in product form.”

The tennis champion battle with an autoimmune disease prompted the launch of the company.

“When I was diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome, I became obsessed with doing research and exploring superfood ingredients that helped with my recovery,” Williams said in a news release. “I would experiment with different recipes until I found a combination that tasted great, improved my health and allowed me to get back to tennis. I’ve seen first-hand what the benefits of adopting a plant-based diet has done for my body and performance. With Happy Viking, I want to give everyone the opportunity to be healthy, feel good, and live their dreams. I’m so excited to have these other world-class athletes on board to support our mission!”