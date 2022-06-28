Vanessa Simmons, Lavar Ball and TI Join Forces In New Reality Show Supporting Creative Entrepreneurs

Imagine a show that combines Shark Tank and Making The Band.

That’s how the new reality series $ix Figure Makeover is being described. In an interview with Black Enterprise its creators and producers Bryyce Harris, Jeremy Newkirk and Christina Cooper said it “will highlight creators and change the narrative of what Black moguls are and how we should be redistributing our information, knowledge, wealth, skills, talent, ability, and resources to people who deserve opportunities.”

The show aims to help creative entrepreneurs realize their fullest potential with the help of mentors and connections to resources. At the roundtable of mentors are T.I., Lavar Ball and Vanessa Simmons among other successful business owners.

““It’s all about access, and information has power, We lack information in this culture, and we have information that we’ve networked in, bridged, and reached out and are willing to share with the culture and community so that we can expand as one and be united,” said Harris to Black Enterprise, who is the younger brother of rap star T.I.

“I loved the purpose behind this idea concept and knew it could help so many future entrepreneurs in their endeavors,” said Cooper to Black Enterprise. I know how difficult it can be [to be] the CEO of my brand Island Gal and my production company. It takes a lot to be a successful entrepreneur, so I want to be a part of a project that will assist others in the process and [secure] connections.”

