USC Names Track & Field Facility In Honor Of Allyson Felix’s Career Accomplishments

Allyson Feix has broken countless barriers as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history, but her latest accomplishment is one of her proudest.

Her alma mater, the University of Southern California, will officially be known as the Allyson Felix Field in honor of her incredible career.

“To the university, when you shared with me that, you know, there would be this renaming, I was really blown away for a number of different reasons but when you broke down why the university wanted to rename this field in my honor, it just meant so much to me,” during the naming ceremony. “It really showed me that the university values character and integrity, and that’s just rare and very special. So I’m so, so humbled by this honor.”

The Los Angeles native was also recognized for her women’s rights advocacy work and her notable outspokenness on behalf of athletes of color.

“Allison personifies heart and soul, and most of all as you’ve been hearing character,” said USC President Carol Folt as reported by ESPN. “When I first approached her about this naming, I was actually pretty nervous. It was really wonderful and she responded as you have heard with that same amazing grace and humility that she has been showing the world since she was just 18 and a prodigy at the Athens Olympics.”

Allyson Felix is also known for her calling out harmful stereotypes against women in athletics, mainly shedding light on how NIKE, a former sponsor of hers, is largely unsupportive of pregnant women and new mothers.

Since then she has launched her own athletic footwear brand Saysh, which has since raised millions.