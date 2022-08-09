Usain Bolt Joins Metaverse With New Financial Fitness App

Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is entering into a new era of fitness: financial health.

It was recently announced that the world-class athlete will be the face of Step App, a FitFi platform geared toward helping metaverse users amplify their physical and financial journey.

According to a news release shared with Essence, the platform will leverage daily exercise activities like jogging or even walking into social activities or competitions with friends and e-strangers to lead to earning money as they move their bodies.

Bolt will serve as the core brand ambassador, aiming to introduce the app millions of users who support the track legend.

“Exercise has always been, and still is a massive part of my life. When I learned what the team at Step App were building, I was instantly inspired and wanted to be part of this incredibly important global movement,” said Bolt in a news release. “I’ve said in the past that we need to aspire to inspire, and through Step App, I would love to inspire as many people as possible to live a healthier and happier life. We are just getting started!”

The app is to launch on iOS and Android platforms this summer and will give more than 20 million pre-signed users early access to the platform, introducing the brand’s ‘SNEAKs,’ digital footwear that users can buy, trade and wear digitally on the platform.

“We are not just building an industry leading Web3 platform, but more importantly championing a global movement to get millions of people around the world to become healthier,” says Kirill Volgin, CEO of Step App. “Our mandate is to inspire people to exercise daily so they feel better physically & mentally and feel we will achieve this by incentivizing their exercise by paying them in crypto.”