Tyson Beckford is launching a motorcycle line and according to him, it’s a logical next step in his legendary career.

Although the iconic model may be known for his smoldering good looks and magnetic charisma, in a sit-down with ESSENCE, he pointed out that another strong link in his brand has been fast bikes, and he’s absolutely right.

“They’ve always shown up in my work if you think about it,” Tyson told ESSENCE. “It started with Toni Braxton’s Un-Break My Heart video, to Britney Spears’s Toxic and most recently Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved. I’m on a motorcycle every time.”

Beckford says that connection started early in life when he’d race speed bikes as a teen and that interest has only grown stronger over the years.

“If I can incorporate what I do in my real life with what I do on film or in publications, I try to do that.”

That why the he says his latest partnership makes perfect sense.

Beckford shared with ESSENCE that he’d inked a brand ambassadorship with Lyric Cycles, a leading motorcycle company to co-design the limited-edition Voodoo model – the “305 GHOST.”

Beckford describes the Voodoo as a powerful electric shapeshifter – it can be an electric bike, a moped, or a motorcycle depending on the rider’s individual needs and terf.

The retired model’s latest business move makes perfect sense as the e-bike market is currently worth $27B USD as of 2021. Unfortunately, Black owners’ stake is marginal in the booming industry. Beckford is aiming to change that.

“I always try to be a trailblazer, and this was a move in keeping with that because I’ve worked with brands like Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Harley Davidson, and I wanted something for myself,” Beckford said. “So for me, coming up with something that’s good for me and my brand is what was manifested in the partnership. Being one of the first Black men to take that step is pretty cool too.”

The 305 GHOST is available for reserve here.