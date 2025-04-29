Rise, Fall, and Fallout: Turkey Leg Hut’s Lynn Price Arrested as Estranged Wife Nakia Holmes Moves Forward—”I Have To Protect My Peace’

Houston entrepreneur Lynn Price, co-founder of the popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant, is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested and charged with federal arson. According to authorities, Price is accused of orchestrating a devastating explosion at a Houston-area bar earlier this year, reportedly targeting a business that posed competition to a separate venture he was involved in.

Price’s arrest, which was first reported by Eater Houston, follows a months-long investigation by the Houston Fire Department’s arson unit and federal agencies. Officials allege that Price hired individuals to set fire to Bar 5015, a popular lounge in Houston’s Third Ward, in an incident that caused significant property damage and endangered the lives of nearby residents.

Price, who helped turn Turkey Leg Hut into a Houston culinary staple celebrated for its viral social media success and celebrity clientele, has been entangled in mounting legal troubles and public scrutiny in recent years. In 2024, ESSENCE chronicled the rise—and unraveling—of the Turkey Leg Hut empire amid lawsuits, financial challenges, and internal disputes from Price’s estranged wife and business partner, Nakia Holmes’ perspective. This was the first interview she’d granted since the restaurants’ closure.

In a new exclusive statement shared with ESSENCE, Holmes, Price’s estranged wife and former business partner, addressed the situation:

“In light of the recent events involving my estranged husband, Lynn Price, I want to make it clear that my primary focus remains on protecting my peace, my children, and our healing journey.

This is a deeply painful and personal matter. I have been separated from Mr. Price for some time and have taken every necessary step to distance myself and my family from his actions and legal affairs. My children and I ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we continue to move forward with strength and grace.

I will not be commenting further at this time, as my priority is the well-being of my family.”

Holmes, who played a major role in Turkey Leg Hut’s founding and sustained success, quietly stepped away from the business in the wake of personal and professional challenges tied to her relationship with Price.

The latest developments underscore the broader reckoning facing entrepreneurs in an era when success is often accompanied by intense public and legal scrutiny. For many in Houston’s Black business community, Turkey Leg Hut symbolized both cultural pride and the pitfalls of rapid, unregulated growth.

As Price faces federal charges and the legal process unfolds, Holmes says her focus is firmly on rebuilding a peaceful future for herself and her children—away from the turmoil that once defined their family’s public story.

ESSENCE will continue to provide updates on this developing case.