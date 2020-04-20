Mar-a-Lago Furloughs 153 Employees Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has kept businesses shuttered, and as a result, has led to many layoffs and furloughs. And not even employees working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida has been immune to the economic fallout, furloughing 153 of its employees in the wake of the deadly virus.

According to Forbes, the 153 employees on furlough include 32 servers, 19 valet attendants, 11 dishwashers, 1 aesthetician, an executive assistant and the director of tennis.

“Based on the fluid and rapidly evolving nature of this situation…we are unable to provide a specific date at which we will be able to recommence regular club operations and return affected employees to work,” the resort’s human resources director wrote in a notice filed to Florida state officials.

The Trump property has also dealt with the virus directly, having to go through a deep clean after several individuals – including the press secretary for Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro – ended up testing positive for the coronavirus after visiting the resort in last month.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the president spent a significant amount of time at the resort, often hosting world leaders, including Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the club. Many of his supporters were also drawn to the location. Trump has referred to the resort as his “Southern White House.”

