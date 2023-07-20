Travelers Are Spending More To Prepare For Trips Than Their Airfare And Lodging

Vacations are relegated for relaxation, but the prep journey to get there is costing travelers a pretty penny.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, TikTok and Instagram users are transparently showcasing their litany of costly beauty appointments they take on before vacation, including hair, nail and other beauty appointments, particularly Black women.

“Some people say it’s a lot, but many of the women that comment go, ‘Oh, actually I spend more than this,” Monique Smith, a Toronto-based TikToker told the outlet. “It’s good to be transparent with what you’re actually spending. It also shows you how much things are starting to pick up.” A year ago, lashes at her regular salon would cost C$100, while today they’re C$150, she says.

In one of her videos, she shared that her beauty prep alone costed her $785.

This is isn’t unusual, since on average, Black women spend 4x times more on hair care than white women, with 21% spending more than 25% of their monthly budget on hair care compared to only 5% of Caucasian women, per All Things Hair April 2023 report.

Bloomberg points out that American women across ethnic groups on average spend $877 per year on appearance, primarily on skin care and hair products, haircuts and color, according to a report by Advanced Dermatology report, a Chicago-based clinic.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, zillennials are prioritizing travel as self-care despite ballooning living costs.

A June report from American Express revealed that almost two-thirds (65%) of Millennial and Gen-Z respondents to a survey conducted by the finance company have been saving money over the past six months to pay for experiences this summer.

The data suggests young adults are willing to make certain financial sacrifices to create meaningful memories.

“Experiences are at the heart of what millennials and Gen Z care about,” Howard Grosfield, President, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express told ESSENCE. “Our survey shows they’re saving for worthy splurges and willing to spend more on once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from trips and concerts to sports.”