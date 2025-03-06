Traditional Mentorship Is Dead. Here's What's Replacing It

Woman mentoring a young employee in the office

I’ve had an interesting relationship with mentorship throughout the years (as a mentee, not a mentor). Especially as a media professional.

Without getting into specifics, just know, it’s troubling to truly realize the weight of mentorship just isn’t there anymore. Because if we’re being real, those days of the seasoned executive or corporate veteran dropping wisdom on the up and coming young talent? They’re pretty much over.

I know, I know — every experience is individual and may not be the majority. But between us? In many circles that I’m apart of (spanning numerous industries), my friends and I (20s and 30s aged women) often vent about how we never actually received this mythical mentorship from older Black women. In today’s fast-moving work world, that old-school top-down mentorship feels like a relic from another time.

This matters especially for Black women like me in the workplace. The numbers tell the story – a McKinsey study showed while 19% of entry-level employees are women of color, we hold just 4% of C-suite positions. That traditional mentorship model? It’s failed to give Black women the sponsorship and advocacy we need to shatter that corporate ceiling, particularly from our older counterparts who might be dealing with their own “only one in the room” fears.

But I’m seeing a shift happening. Millennials and Gen-Z professionals like myself are creating a new wave of “reverse mentorship” where we, the so-called mentees, actively guide and educate the mentor. It flips everything on its head, allowing younger, more junior employees to bring our unique perspectives and fresh skills to seasoned leaders. This two-way street empowers us by making us equal partners, while giving mentors access to new ideas and current practices.

The proof is in the numbers – 72% of companies using reverse mentoring programs saw better cross-generational collaboration and communication.

Beyond reverse mentorship, I’m seeing peer mentorship circles taking off. These small, informal groups give Black women space to learn from each other’s experiences, work through challenges together, and build real connections. The data backs this up too: women in peer mentoring programs are 20% more likely to get promoted than those going it alone.

These collaborative approaches are also different for Black women, who’ve faced systemic barriers forever. A 2020 LeanIn.Org and McKinsey study found Black women are 24% less likely than white men to have a mentor, and 30% less likely to have someone advocating for our promotion.

By embracing reverse mentorship and peer support, we’re reclaiming our power and reshaping professional development on our own terms. These new models let us learn from each other, build powerful networks, and actively take control of our career paths.