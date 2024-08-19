Let's Trade: Women Are Opting Out Of Getting Degrees To Build Careers As Mechanics, Electricians And More

Women are getting into traditionally male-dominated trades and it’s carrying them straight to the bank.

A recent report from the New York Post shed light on a shift in the workforce whereby women are making strides in fields like electric work, auto repair and iron wielding. As the outlet points out, the pivot is showing evidence of touching early careerists as vocational school enrollment shot up by 16% last year, reaching a record level since the National Student Clearing House began recording such data. What’s more, in 2020, 11.6% of those who completed an apprenticeship program in the US were female, according to the Department of Labor, a marginal number but still an increase as compared to past years.

“It’s about time for people to start realizing that you can make more money, have a better career path, have a happier life, have a better family in the long term, by doing stuff with your hands,” Victoria Carl, 25, told the outlet. She owns her own repair shop despite detractors stating it would be a challenging field to enter into.

As ESSENCE previously reported, there are a number of programs that support women’s entry into trade work as the cost of traditional college programs continue to soar.

Organizations like Women Who Weld exist to close the pervasive chasm between men and women in high-paying trade fields like iron welding.

The nonprofit offers partially subsidized, week-long intensive welding training classes for individuals who are interested in learning how to weld. Those who complete the course are prepared for full-time jobs or apprenticeships in the welding industry.

The interest in trade work is particularly popular among younger generations—Gen Z has even been dubbed the tool belt generation on social media.

Carl adds: “I grew up around cars, racing go karts, restoring trucks with my dad,” she said. “My family knew the previous owners, and they always joked that I would own the shop one day which was funny — until it wasn’t, and it was serious.”